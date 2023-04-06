BLACKSTONE – Residents of Blackstone picked two new members for the Board of Selectmen on Monday. Mary Bulso and Dan Keefe were the victors and secured the two available seats on the board.
Bulso received 612 votes while Keefe received 540 vote. Third place, but out of the running, went to newcomer Joe Emidy, with a total of 435 votes.
Three precincts were open for voting throughout the day, with votes open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The election saw 17 percent of the 7,178 voters turn out.
“I feel good, I look forward to jumping right back into the mix and helping move this town forward,” said Keefe of his return to the board. Bulso could not immediately be reached for comment.
Candidate Jeremiah Carey won a seat on the Board of Assessors with a total of 815 votes, while Jacquelyn Marie Robinson received 777 votes to join the board for an unexpired three-year term. She will also sit on the Housing Authority with Lori Poirier, who retained her seat as she received 755 votes.
Tara Schouboe will represent Blackstone on the School Committee with a total of 830 votes won, while Tara Larkin will continue with her time on the committee as the Millville representative, receiving a total of 35 votes. Edward Novio also won re-election and will continue an unexpired four-year term on the committee. He received a total of 295 votes.
Benjamin Putnam won the constable position with a total of six votes, beating out Bob Dubois with four votes, with 1,175 blank votes, while Joshua Jamie Ryan won a seat on the Board of Health with 820 votes. The title of town moderator will go to Dan Doyle, who secured a total of 627 votes.
Paul Marvelle retained his seat on the Planning Board with a total of 862 votes, while Michael Savard will be joining for an unexpired five-year term, with a total of 757 votes. Kimberly Briggs also retained her seat on Parks and Recreation Committee with a total of 654 votes, while the new candidate Sara Grace Peters will be joining her, earning a total of 583 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.