A new report sets the course for a more coordinated approach to the comeback of the Blackstone River Watershed between the many parties that have been working for decades on restoring it.
Stefanie Covino, program manager at the Blackstone Watershed Collaborative, a group formed in September in response to Narragansett Bay Estuary Program work and now meeting monthly, sought and won approval from the Cumberland Town Council last week on a resolution supporting a needs assessment report on the watershed.
This will be a template the group will seek to replicate with all 39 communities across two states that are in the watershed, said Covino.
Covino described a river that drops 438 feet over 48 miles, an elevation drop that’s significant to the river’s industrial past. She also gave a history of the various milestones related to the river over the years, as well as its past nicknames as both the “hardest-working river” and “most polluted river.”
The river has had a tough history, she said, but also has a strong history of volunteerism and cleanups led by such people as John Marsland and the Friends of the Blackstone River Watershed Council/Friends of the Blackstone, who arranged for Cumberland officials to sign onto the resolution.
The Narragansett Bay Estuary Program worked with local stakeholders including Marsland’s group to develop the final needs assessment report describing current high priority needs and 20 recommended actions to be completed within five years to help restore and sustain the Blackstone River. It was Estuary Program representatives who reached out to see how they could help, including getting more funding for the river’s restoration.
The Blackstone Watershed Collaborative, representing more than 100 organizations and more than 180 individuals, had met twice as of Dec. 1, said Covino, and will work to coordinate various river projects.
The needs assessment report was developed over two years and eight meetings, including 33 people representing a diversity of needs, said Covino, including the Zap the Blackstone anniversary cleanup planned next summer for the 50th anniversary of when 10,000 volunteers descended on the watershed back in 1972.
Priorities include improving watershed health, climate resilience, clean water, healthy communities, equity and justice, and changing development for the better. They aren’t looking to re-create the wheel, she said, but facilitate coordination, monitoring and outreach.
The overall goal, she said, is to improve local watershed health and resilience in the face of development and climate change, all through a lens of equity and justice. Climate change brings increased precipitation and greater impairments to water quality and more flooding. Development has direct ties to climate change, interacting negatively through added impervious surfaces and dirtied water.
By working together, she said, stakeholders can have a greater impact and more effective messaging, as well as potential large-scale funding for prioritized projects.
An “Environmental Justice Story Map” included in the report rates areas based on tree cover, asthma rates, heat islands, flooding impacts, and water quality.
Shared goals include maintaining waterways, expanding the bikeway, equitable access to waterways, removal of invasive water chestnuts, and events surrounding the 50th anniversary of the Zap the Blackstone event in 1972, planned for next year.
