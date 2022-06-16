EAST PROVIDENCE – On June 6, Woonsocket resident Faith Blais graduated from St. Mary Academy BayView at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence.
Blais graduated third in her class with highest honors, and is a member of the National Honor Society and Rhode Island Honor Society. Blais will be attending Springfield College in the fall, where she was accepted into the physician’s assistant dual degree program.
