LINCOLN – Edward “Ned” Blais, president of Blais Insurance, was recently recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors.
Blais was awarded a certificate of achievement after successfully maintaining the Certified Insurance Counselor designation for 20 consecutive years. The CIC designation requires a rigorous annual continuing education update that ensures an insurance agent is up-to-date with the most current information in their field.
For more information, contact Blais at 401-725-0070 or visit the agency’s website, www.blaisinsurance.com .
