SMITHFIELD – The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the case of Emergency Management Agency director Todd Manni and his son Blaise, who helped rescue his mother from the snow two weekends ago.
During a trip to North Woodstock, New Hampshire, 9-year-old Blaise was quick to respond after his mother, Brittan, and her friend fell into snow and couldn’t get out.
Blaise, who is a member of the Cub Scout Webelos, had learned the week before about ice safety and rescue. When he saw his mom and her friend break through the snow and struggling to walk to safety with a rushing half-frozen river flowing only a few feet behind them, he jumped into action.
“I thought they were in the river. I grabbed a stick and reached out. It’s a thing we learned a couple of days ago was to reach out, not to throw, and pull them safely to the shore,” Blaise said.
His mom said she was walking with her friend to look at the river, where large ice blocks were floating. She said the trip out was perfectly fine, but the trip back, not so much.
“We were very lucky. It was ironic because we were the adults. Todd and I are den leaders and we’re telling them not to go in the water,” she said.
Brittan said her friend told her he was unsure if his feet were in the water or not. She said it had rained the previous day and the weather had warmed up during the trip to the river.
The river was moving fast behind them, and there was a flash flood advisory for the day.
“I thought, holy smokes, what if we are in the water. We need to get off and out of this situation,” Brittan said.
She said the pair struggled, with Blaise’s help, dragging their bodies across the snow and crawling to safety.
“It was just deceiving, the amount of snow that had fallen on the banks. It gave us the impression that is water with snow on it,” Todd said.
Both Todd and Brittan said they’re grateful for Blaise’s quick response and actions, saying it proves that lessons learned in the Boy and Cub Scouts are applicable to real-life situations.
“We are very proud of how this young man reacts to things. It was certainly something I was very impressed to see. At the first opportunity that he thought he saw something strange going on, he stopped and had the correct reaction,” Todd said.
“He certainly had the instincts of what to do when something goes wrong,” Todd said.
Blaise’s parentes said Pack 3 in Greenville worked hard during the pandemic to stay active and involved, including lessons such as ice rescue.
