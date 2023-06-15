SCITUATE – New owners of Blanchard Farms Melissa and John Czerwein re-opened the 168-year-old farm stand last week, bringing new items to accompany the store’s staple products.
The couple purchased the farm last December from the Blanchard family, who owned and operated the farm stand at 255 West Greenville Road and the surrounding 4.5 acres for 168 years. Melissa said that legacy could not be ignored or forgotten, and they will keep the name the same.
“We’re trying to continue to do things the previous owner did. It was so well-respected as a produce farm,” she said.
She said much of the store will stay the same as they maintain long-time contacts for produce and other items.
“We’re going to continue to use all their resources. We want to produce a community experience,” she said.
Their idea is to keep everything “farm stand fresh.”
“We have purveyors from local farms and other local producers to maintain a local, New England store,” Melissa said.
The main store sells local produce, dried goods, canned good, flowers, honey and, eventually, produce from the farmland. Currently, Melissa said, they are preparing the fields, which she said grew peaches and corn. She said she is excited about selling flowers.
The former main entrance where the deli once stood is still a work in progress, she added. She hopes to hear from the community about what they would like the store to stock, and they will eventually add some local meats. She said they also hope to bring in fresh Italian bread and calzones.
“We want to have things people will be excited about,” she said.
Blanchard Farm did get a facelift, she said.
The family, including children Kazimierz, Wrigley, Remington and Peyton, as well as Peyton’s boyfriend Landon Giampietro, all pitched in to stain the floors and add a fresh layer of paint. The youngest helped with the sweeping, Melissa added.
“It’s been such a great family experience,” Melissa said.
Neighbors and curious passersby have stopped by the shop regularly during renovations, Melissa said. Now that it’s open, Melissa, who is from Washington, said she is enjoying getting to know the community better. John, who is a physician in Johnston, is from Smithfield.
“The neighbors are so happy that we’re keeping it a family business,” Melissa said.
During the first week in business, Melissa said the stand sold out of pies. She said they hope to eventually put recipes on the Facebook page using produce and other items from the farm.
So far they’ve gotten requests for strawberry picking, pumpkin patches, and flowers.
“It’s evolutionary. We’ve only owned it a couple of months, we’re going to see what works, what people want and go with it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.