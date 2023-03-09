CUMBERLAND – Rosemary Anne Blank, a Cumberland resident and Savannah College for Art and Design student, pursues her love of acting starring in a university sitcom, “Tours & Attractions.”
Blank said she has been interested in the arts since she was very young, inheriting her passion for performance from her grandfather.
“My grandfather has always been a lover of the arts, being an actor and singer himself,” said Blank. When she was in fourth grade, Blank’s grandfather encouraged her to join the school play. “I have been a lover of acting ever since.”
Blank went on to attend the Jacqueline M. Walsh School for Performing and Visual Arts in Pawtucket, where she said she enjoyed studying theater under Karen Carpenter.
“The environment at JMW fostered my love for the arts, as well as gave me a safe space to explore who I was as a person and as a performer,” said Blank. She also credits JMW with teaching her skills that she has carried with her through her college years.
When initially considering colleges, Blank said she thought she wanted to go to the West Coast, because she assumed that all acting happens in Hollywood. She discovered this isn’t true, and after learning more and touring SCAD, Blank decided it was the perfect place for her to pursue a bachelor’s degree in performing arts.
“SCAD’s performing arts program is so comprehensive and the resources it offers are unmatched,” said Blank. “Georgia is a massive hub for entertainment, and through SCAD I have had the opportunity to work on professional sets, meet with world-renowned actors, and audition for some of the industry’s biggest names.”
When Blank had the chance to audition for a new university sitcom, Tours & Attractions, she knew she couldn’t pass up the opportunity. “Every year, SCAD facilitates and produces student-run sitcoms that go on to win every award you can think of, including Student Emmys,” Blank said.
Tours & Attractions follows a group of quirky soon-to-be college seniors who spend their last summer before graduation working as tour guides in Savannah. Although Blank describes herself as a happy and positive person, she scored the role of Mavis, a brooding, witch-like tour guide who specializes in graveyard tours. Blank said, “obviously our directors saw something in me that I didn’t, and I’m so glad they did.”
Playing on a sitcom versus a stage taught Blank valuable lessons. “The biggest thing I took away was the ability to split the difference as a sitcom actor,” she said. Blank has a history in the theater, where facial expressions and acting in general is “larger” so everyone in the theater can see, hear and understand what characters are saying and doing. While working on a TV set, Blank realized she had to tone down her performance significantly, since the camera captures everything.
Blank said on a sitcom, however, she had to figure out how to balance the two types of acting. “Sitcom is an interesting middle ground, because while we are acting for the camera, there’s still a live audience. I had to walk that tightrope between the two styles, and I’m really proud of my performance” she explained.
Not only is Blank proud of who she is as an actor, but she’s proud of who she is a person too. “As an LGBTQ actor I was originally horrified of coming out; I thought it would ruin my career. Now that I am living life as my true self, I have found a new love for performing, and this love and passion has opened so many doors for me,” said Blank.
If she had to give out any advice, Blank said she would love to tell readers this: “Love yourself, because if you don’t, you’ll never be able to love anything or anyone else… Never be afraid of who you are. Don’t ignore what your body is telling you, always live authentically.”
After graduation, Rosemary Anne Blank plans on staying in Savannah temporarily before pursuing a career as an actor and seeking representation in Atlanta or Los Angeles. “An Oscar and a few fancy cars wouldn’t be awful, but I really only need my art to be happy and content.”
Even though she will live outside of Rhode Island, Rosemary Anne Blank said she always looks forward to coming home to Cumberland to visit her family. She also promised to sneak in R.I. jokes and references whenever she can in her future projects.
