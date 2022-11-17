NORTH SMITHFIELD – Sept. 11 has been recognized as a National Day of Service since 2009.
This year, according to Slatersville Congregational Church Moderator Jennifer Hull, members of the community came together on that day to put together Blessing Bags, including individually wrapped food items and travel-sized toiletries to be distributed to the homeless community.
“We said you know what, we should open this up to the community, because there’s people out there who want to help, and they just don’t know how to,” said Hull, who originally thought about partnering with local organizations for the project, but ended up simply advertising it to the wider North Smithfield community. A call was placed into a town’s newsletter asking for donations and volunteers to help put the bags together.
“The response blew our minds,” she said, as there were more than 100 bags created on the first day. The church decided they would not only do this once each year, but on a regular basis as they are seeing an increasing need in the community.
The next assembly day for bags will be held Nov. 20, the Thankful Sunday before Thanksgiving, in honor of Veterans Day.
“We don’t think we’ll ever run out of need for these bags, unfortunately, but we’re committing to this as an ongoing outreach,” said Hull.
“We’ve given out about 75 of the Blessing Bags since Sept. 11,” said George Briggs.
He and his wife are town residents and church members who take part in Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s Senior Health and Wellness Program in Woonsocket. Briggs said that as he walks around World War II Veterans Memorial Park in Woonsocket up to three miles weekly, and plays cornhole at the bocce courts, he has been introduced to many homeless individuals in the city.
“We’re in the process of assembling 150 more bags to be distributed to the men’s shelter, the CCA drop-in office at 245 Main St., and those who we meet in the parks,” he said.
Hull said the project crosses generations as students returning for the summer wanted to become involved with the project.
“We love things where we can get all the different age groups together and bring them together,” she said.
While hosting the North Smithfield Food Pantry in collaboration with St. John’s later this month, the Slatersville Congregational Church will kick off their Adopt-a-Family efforts and start gathering mittens, gloves and hats for their Mitten Tree, two of their favorite holiday traditions. They also want the community to know of their ongoing services that they will hold this holiday season.
“A lot of people have a hard time at Christmas, so we want them to know they have somewhere they can go if they need a little help finding that Christmas spirit,” said Hull.
