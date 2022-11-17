Blessing Bags
Volunteers at Slatersville Congregational Church put together Blessing Bags on Sept. 11.

 Photo sent in by Bob Meo of North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Sept. 11 has been recognized as a National Day of Service since 2009.

This year, according to Slatersville Congregational Church Moderator Jennifer Hull, members of the community came together on that day to put together Blessing Bags, including individually wrapped food items and travel-sized toiletries to be distributed to the homeless community.

