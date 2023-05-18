SCITUATE – Inspired by Blessing Boxes across the country, Steve and Skye Pechie of the North Scituate Baptist Church are looking for donations to build and stock a small, free food pantry at the church.
Steve Pechie said he was inspired by a similar project, the Lowcountry Blessing Box Project, which brought more than 200 Blessing Boxes to southern states. The boxes are not climate controlled and serve as a supplement to grocery and toiletry shopping when ends do not meet the need.
“Like those little free libraries, only this will have food and toiletries,” Pechie said.
He said he, his wife, and the church will take care of initially filling the pantry box, and it will then be supplied using donations. Anyone can take or leave an item.
“Give a blessing, take a blessing and overall, be blessed. The fact is that it will be there if needed,” said Pechie.
While Scituate has two food pantries in operation, Pechie said the free food pantry will be a 24/7 resource for supplemental items. The box will be located at the rear of the church parking lot, 618 West Greenville Road, to offer privacy to those using it.
“Maybe someone is in need of diapers and can’t afford it this week. They can go to the Blessing Box, and if it’s there, they can take it,” Pechie said.
Steve said he and his wife enjoy volunteering with the church and are hoping to bring this project to completion. He said should the Blessing Box become popular or the need is there, the church would consider running power lines to refrigerate it.
“We’re always up to something. We want to do something nice for folk and our church,” Pechie said.
Boxes can be pre-made, similar to a newspaper rack, and are custom-built. He said he is looking for a donation of wood or a box that he can convert into an outdoor food pantry.
Pechie said anyone interested in donating wood, weather-proofing material, or items can contact him at resq1192@gmail.com or 401-647-3238.
