SMITHFIELD – Whistleblower Ted Blickwedel of Smithfield is celebrating passage of the VET Center Improvement Act after five years of lobbying for change in Veterans Affairs medical centers.
Blickwedel says he is now focused on helping counselors and veterans keep the VA in compliance with the new legislation, which was passed as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act and signed on Dec. 23.
Over the years, as previously reported by The Valley Breeze & Observer, Blickwedel faced contempt and attempts to discredit him, but he continued his work.
“I feel exonerated. I feel validated, especially because my voice was finally heard and it resulted in administrative action. I feel like my voice was heard and validated my allegations,” he said. “It’s a huge relief, a huge victory.”
Blickwedel, a retired U.S. Marine and combat veteran, said he fears the VA will try to sidestep and avoid implementing the amendment, and the next steps include holding the VA accountable.
Now, Blickwedel joined forces with the Vietnam Veterans of America, and said he hopes to partner with veterans groups to ensure the VA complies. The VA has one year for compliance, though he understands these things do not happen overnight.
To Blickwedel, the bottom line is ensuring the quality and mental health care for veterans and counselors’ welfare is protected and safeguarded. That means hiring more counselors promptly to help reduce caseloads that are too high, and going forward keeping caseloads manageable to ensure quality care.
He continues to raise awareness about the legislation through his book, “Broken Promises.” Blickwedel is also part of Whistleblowers of America, promoting stronger legislation to protect whistleblowers against retaliation against them, or that retaliators be held accountable.
Most whistleblowers come from federal agencies, he said, and around 40 percent of those come from the VA.
“It’s gotten better, even the VA got better,“ he said.
In Blickwedel’s words, the amendment will work with the National Defense Authorization Act to improve staffing and hiring practices at VA centers nationwide. The NDAA encompasses much more, but Blickwedel’s section focuses on counselors and allows for anonymous feedback to be given to federal boards regarding clinical performance standards and the quality of care for veterans.
Those anonymous check-ins will be taken annually, and given to a Government Accountability Office to see how metrics are impacting quality care for veterans and counselors.
In 2018, Blickwedel left the Warwick Vet Center after nine years of working in individual and group therapy with combat veterans as a counselor. He said he had no choice but to leave when seeing overworked social workers and clinicians unable to keep up with productivity standards.
“Counselors have high caseloads and the VA was too slow in hiring new counselors, which is why there is a deficiency,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.