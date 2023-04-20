SMITHFIELD – Mayim Bialik of “Jeopardy!” visited Bryant University on Monday to interview Rhode Island native and “Blossom” creator Don Reo about their time together working on the hit ’90s sitcom, as well as to offer advice to students on writing and hint at a possible reboot.
“Try to find people who are your people,” said Bialik when asked how to get one’s foot in the door.
Like anything, becoming a writer takes as much skill as it does luck, said Reo. It takes talent, too, he said. “A writer is compelled to write. If a person has talent, the work will find you.”
More commonly, to make it in the industry, Reo said, a writer could begin as a writer’s assistant and learn the ropes that way.
“That’s the fastest way. The best way is to write something brilliant,” he said.
Reo grew up in Garden City Cranston but took a chance at his big break when he heard of comedian Slappy White coming to town. He wrote jokes for the comedian to buy. The interaction changed the trajectory of his life, said Reo, and he would spend the next two years on tour with Slappy.
More than two decades later, Reo approached NBC with a TV show that he said was supposed to be like “Catcher in the Rye,” but, instead of a male lead, the producers preferred a female lead character for what would become the hit show “Blossom.”
For that, they chose Bialik. She and Reo remained close friends over the years, and she said she was happy to lead the writer through the hour-long discussion at the Quinlan Brown Academic Innovation Center on the Bryant campus. Following the discussion, attendees lined up for pictures with Bialik while others enjoyed Blossom-themed cupcakes.
Bialik said she did not have the same experience working in Hollywood. As a woman, she found that talent wasn’t always enough.
“This is an art form that exists as a commodity. It’s not always about who has the most talents. Often, being the best is not sufficient. You may not be pretty enough or skinny enough,” Bialik said.
She said working with like-minded people is key to success, but is not always an option.
“That’s a lot of the reason I left. It is not always the most pleasant or welcoming place to be,” she said.
After working on the show from ages 14-19, Bialik left the film industry to pursue a doctorate in neuroscience. For her, academia was more straightforward, she said. Bialik returned to acting several years after earning her degree, taking on roles in “The Big Bang Theory” and now starring in “Call Me Kat.”
Bialik uses her educational background to co-host “Jeopardy!” with Ken Jennings. Jennings will discuss artificial intelligence at Bryant on May 2.
When asked by a student, Reo said he is both excited and terrified about artificial intelligence. He said he’s read a script written by AI and he would never have known the difference.
“I think AI is maybe the most exciting, certainly the most frightening thing to come along since sliced bread,” he said.
“Or cell phones,” Bialik added.
As a writer, Reo said he was successful because he was able to develop relatable characters. He said he is greatly inspired by music when he creates those characters.
“I would use music to find my way into this work. I would be interested in what each character was listening to, what their tastes were, where they have gone. It’s a good way to find where they are today,” Reo said.
Bialik said she is most asked if there will be reboot of “Blossom.” She said she is interested in returning to the show, and said it deserves a different angle.
Reo said all they are waiting on is for Disney, which owns “Blossom,” to give them “a whole lot of money.”
“No, really, we need them to say yes. We did some extraordinary things together,” Reo said.
While “Blossom” was a hit, Reo also wrote and worked on countless critically acclaimed projects such as “Cher,” “The John Larroquette Show,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Rhoda,” “the Golden Girls,” “The Ranch,” and “My Wife and Kids,” to name a few.
The pair offered suggestions on what they were watching and found to be good television writing, including “Succession,” “Killing Eve,” and “Mr. Inbetween.”
