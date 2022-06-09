BLACKSTONE – A beautiful sunny day set the right tone for the end of another school year and the end of an academic career for the 2022 graduating class of Blackstone-Millville Regional High School last Friday, June 3.
BMR’s Band, under the direction of Todd Schafer, welcomed the 103 seniors to the outdoors ceremony with the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance” accompanied by the cheers of the families and friends of the students. Class President Jillian Gross then greeted the audience, welcoming them to the school and thanking them for being there to celebrate their seniors. After initiating a moment of silence and leading the recitation of the pledge of allegiance, she introduced the BMR’s principal, Jill Foulis.
Though she only started as principal in March 2021, Foulis has a connection with her students and even noted that she was worried when she started this job that she would not have the connection she desired. However, she clearly succeeded in her mission as she made jokes with them, causing the crowd to laugh along and smile.
Foulis’s speech was heavily inspired by “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten,” though she adjusted her own title to be “All I Really Needed to Know About BMR I Learned from the Class of ‘22.” One of the most memorable moments of her speech is about their school being a home, somewhere to place your roots.
“Your roots are here. It’s because of you, that my roots are beginning to grow,” she said, as she concluded her speech, extending an open invitation for any student to come back and see her, and all the other faculty at BMR in the future if they want to.
Class Valedictorian Cristina Pedorella further cemented the idea of BMR being a home. She began her address to the audience with noting that her grandfather also delivered a speech at a BMR commencement, at perhaps the same podium as she was, when he served as superintendent of the school district.
Pedorella also highlighted a few lessons she has learned in her time at BMR that she wanted to share with her peers, including embracing change and taking chances.
“Change is inevitable,” she says. “It’s happening to us here tonight.”
Salutatorian Madison Higgins also mentioned how change has impacted their class. The threat of the COVID-19 pandemic changed how students approached their education, as they had to give up their extra-curriculars and adjust to online schooling. But Higgins commended them all for facing this unforeseen challenge and being able to proudly cross the stage that night.
“Not only did we endure the pandemic, but we also continued to succeed in our classes, sports, and friendships despite all the odds stacked against us.” Higgins said.
She also thanked the teachers who made their online learning possible, giving a special shout-out to Mr. Schafer, the band director, for finding a way to make band possible over Zoom.
The diplomas were then distributed by Jill Foulis along with Supt. Jason DeFalco, and Assistant Principal Keith Ducharme. Of the 103 students, 33 graduated with High Honors, 34 with Honors, and 17 were inducted into the National Honor Society.
The ceremony was concluded with Class President Jillian Gross thanking not only the families and friends in attendance, but the faculty and staff of BMR and the other schools in the district that educated them, were there for them, and helped them succeed over their schooling. She instructed the moving of the tassel and then left with her fellow graduates to begin the next chapter of their lives.
