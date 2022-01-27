WOONSOCKET – The Planning Board on Tuesday approved a scaled back, but still transformational, preliminary plan for the redevelopment of the Bernon Mills on Front Street, bringing the project a step closer to completion.
Brisa Development is planning to convert the Bernon Mills site into housing and mixed-use space, securing Planning Board and Zoning Board approvals last May.
The preliminary plan features 60 residential units, as well as an office space and a grocery store to serve residents of the mills and the downtown area.
Earlier plan iterations included a recreational center, which ultimately proved to be both fiscally and structurally unrealistic. The center was first proposed in a building along the Blackstone River, but posed a structural challenge due to its proximity to the bank, among other regulatory issues. A second potential location on the property would have required rebuilding a historical structure, which ran up against state and national historical site regulations for new construction. These, in addition to other minor constraints, limited the feasibility of building a recreational center on the Bernon Mills property, said company representatives on Tuesday.
“We’ve exhausted all our options, and because we want to keep the project going, we’ve had to abandon that for now,” Hammad Graham, a principal with Brisa Development, told the Planning Board.
Their plan includes 60 residential units for “workforce” housing to serve people from with a variety of lifestyles represented in the area. With help from a $4 million grant received in December from the Building Homes Rhode Island program, a portion of the units will qualify as affordable housing, while additional apartments will be targeted for working professionals. Graham previously stated that Brisa is hoping to attract commuters from Woonsocket and the surrounding area.
The developer estimates the project will cost between $22 million and $25 million. They acquired the mill buildings on Dec. 2, and have since installed ceiling tarps to mitigate winter damage in two of the mills said to be quickly deteriorating.
The project will see the existing stone mill buildings turned into the 60 residential units, the existing two-story brick building as the commercial space, and the existing building fronting Court Street as commercial space.
Members on Tuesday voted 4-0 to pass the plan. Brisa still needs final approval, which is generally just a formality, before beginning construction, which company representatives said they hope to start in the spring. They are waiting on sign-off from the Department of Environmental Management.
Originally known as Danville, Bernon was founded in 1827 when the Russell Manufacturing Company built a stone factory in the area, according to historical records. In 1832, two Providence industrialists, Sullivan Dorr and Crawford Allen, bought out the Russell Manufacturing Company, formed the Woonsocket Mill Company and renamed the village Bernon.
A year later, Dorr and Allen built the 1833 Bernon Mill. A third mill was added in 1835 and a fourth in 1859.
In 1872, steam power was added to supplement water power from the Bernon Pond. By 1889, the Woonsocket Mill Company had 15,000 spindles, 337 looms and 300 employees involved in the manufacture of cotton print goods. The site would eventually become the property of the Blackstone Valley Gas and Electric.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.