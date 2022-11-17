CUMBERLAND – The Town Council, serving as the Board of License Commissioners, approved a Class B non-transferable (BNT) liquor license for Apothica Café, 3 Dexter St., during a meeting on Nov. 2. The 5-2 approval included several stipulations.
Owner Eddy Sandoval said that after being in business for two years, they would like to expand to serving cocktails and martinis, including organic and locally sourced ingredients, opening two evenings a week, from 6 to 10 p.m. Current hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
The overall goal, said Sandoval, is to create a sophisticated sort of “intimate speakeasy vibe” with soft lighting at night.
Apothica, located in a corner space on Broad Street that historically saw lots of tenant turnover, across from Ann & Hope, is an important piece of future redevelopment efforts along a new and improved roadway, said officials at the Nov. 2 meeting.
Councilor Scott Schmitt asked about food sales exceeding beverage sales and what would be offered for evening food, adding that the plan doesn’t seem to meet the requirements of the BNT license. Sandoval said he envisions a limited food selection, with sandwiches, bagels, pastries, small plates and snacks, and potentially growing from there.
Schmitt said the plan also doesn’t meet other requirements of the BNT license, such as creating substantial employment, promoting economic development, or adding a unique offering, but Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore said those items are “meant to be considerations, not check-offs” that have to be met.
Schmitt and Peter Bradley ended up voting no, with all others in favor.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu said she looks forward to some expansion at Apothica, saying the coffee shop has brought a different clientele and added some life to the area through its creative business model.
Council President Mike Kinch agreed, saying an expanded Apothica fits nicely with everything else happening on Broad Street, including a redeveloped St. Patrick Church and the walking community the town is striving for.
Marcio Martins, of 8 Hines Farm Drive, said he had a concern about night-time hours and the resulting traffic, saying he has no issues with the daytime version of Apothica. He said there were some issues when this space was a bar in the past.
Sandoval assured everyone that the staff is not looking to create a commotion and is only looking for a “mature atmosphere,” an “eclectic and sophisticated place,” not a neighborhood bar.
Mayor Jeff Mutter supported a yes vote on the license, saying Apothica opened during the most difficult time for businesses to start up, and did so by bringing a unique business to a difficult spot. He said the town is proud to have the company, and this is a natural progression for Apothica.
