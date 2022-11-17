CUMBERLAND – The Town Council, serving as the Board of License Commissioners, approved a Class B non-transferable (BNT) liquor license for Apothica Café, 3 Dexter St., during a meeting on Nov. 2. The 5-2 approval included several stipulations.

Owner Eddy Sandoval said that after being in business for two years, they would like to expand to serving cocktails and martinis, including organic and locally sourced ingredients, opening two evenings a week, from 6 to 10 p.m. Current hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.

