CUMBERLAND – Solar power generation to the Berkeley Mill redevelopment is another step closer after the Cumberland Planning Board, at its June 29 meeting, approved a master plan for solar carports there.
The board, on a motion from member Chris Butler, said the master plan from Jason Macari of the Berkeley Business Center is consistent with the goals and purposes of the town’s comprehensive plan, setting certain conditions on the approval, including:
• That a compliant landscape plan by a licensed landscape architect be submitted for the preliminary plan stage;
• That the applicant consult with the Department of Public Works on stormwater management and drainage plans for a parking lot extension, that a stormwater management report may be required, and that any documents required by the DPW be submitted at the preliminary plan stage;
• And that plans include all applicable items on the preliminary plan checklist.
The carports would be located on the east and west edges of the property within the existing and proposed parking lot.
One item of concern from the town, to be addressed by the applicant, is that the eastern edge row of mature trees is to be cut down. Officials are anticipating a landscaping plan that includes new plantings to compensate for those losses. Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens said the larger trees are being taken down to avoid having an impact on the sunshine needed for the solar power. The new trees would fortify the screening buffer between the carports and the surrounding area, while maintaining efficiency for sunlight exposure.
Maintaining the current more random tree line would force the applicant to move the solar far inside the property lines, said Stevens. He noted that the carports, at about 23 feet in height, are short compared to the four-story structure of the Berkeley Mill, a structure on the National Register of Historic Places. The board recommended approval of variances on a height over 18 feet, and the Zoning Board will consider whether to approve.
Attorney Scott Partington said the height of the carports above grade really depends on the pitch of the slope. Brad Carlson, of Solar Carports, which is partnering with Macari, said the height of the carports is 14 feet on the low end and 23 feet on the west side. While it’s actually only seven or eight feet off the grass, he said, it’s 23 feet above grade.
Planners said they will scrutinize the landscape plan to make sure any removed trees are compensated for.
This is a relatively small lot compared to the Ann & Hope property, said Stevens, and it’s admirable that Macari is trying to revive aspects of the American Industrial Revolution by providing solar power rather than the hydro power of old.
The Berkeley Business Center is now about 90-percent occupied, according to representatives for Macari.
Planning Board Chairman David Couto said the improvements to that building “are just unbelievable, incredible,” and Macari has done a great job with such a big undertaking. The inside, he said, is simply gorgeous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.