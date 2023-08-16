NORTH PROVIDENCE – New homes are coming to one of the last remaining wooded sections of town after the Planning Board approved the subdividing of a 5.4-acre lot on Smithfield Road.
Representatives for developer John Haronian went to the Planning Board on Aug. 9 to request a preliminary plan review for the proposal near the Wenscott Reservoir.
The board conditionally approved the subdividing of the property into four standard-size lots, with a portion of the property merged with a property containing Haronian’s home on Noto Drive.
The plan for the property has gone through a number of iterations, previously proposed to contain 32 condos on 11.4 acres before the Planning Board denied the proposal.
The plan as currently laid out does not require any special permissions, calling for only single-family house lots.
Paul Carlson, of InSite Engineering Services, presented the plan last week for the wooded and vacant parcel with 558 feet of frontage on a curved section of Smithfield Road. Four lots would each have 100 feet of frontage, and a lot to the north would be added to Haronian’s lot with existing frontage on Noto Drive.
Member Shane Piche said he sees the single-family home project as good for the area, a “perfect transition from North Providence to Smithfield,” and said it fits the comprehensive plan. He asked about plans for other non-conforming lots at the property, and was told that no plan has been detailed.
Smithfield Road resident Maureen Hunt said she had been curious about how these lots would be placed because she is concerned about the wetlands across the street and how they’ve caused freezing on the road and a number of vehicle crashes into the woods over the past 25 years she’s been here.
Hunt said she’s concerned about increased traffic, even of a minimal sort from a few new houses, as traffic here “is pretty extreme” and expected to grow heavier with development in the area, including a new animal shelter opened this month. Hunt, noting that the shelter is a good thing, said she would prefer to see the Haronian project not move forward.
Board Chairperson Wendy Regan emphasized that all lots being created are conforming lots and no relief is required for this subdivision, meaning the plan “appears to meet all regulations.”
Member Warren Riccitelli said that he was on the board long ago when houses were developed across the street, and due to traffic concerns at that time, they required the developer to add curbing and sidewalks. Given construction of the new dog pound and possible development at nearby Peter Randall Park, said Riccitelli, it seems prudent to have the developer here add sidewalks on the other side, creating a sort of “bumper car” situation protecting drivers coming down an ice-filled road.
Carlson said he can have discussions with Haronian about the idea for additional sidewalks.
Advising attorney Kelley Morris Salvatore said that requirements for sidewalks typically come as conditions for new roads, but she doesn’t recall whether officials could institute the same for development on existing ones.
Riccitelli responded that the sidewalks across the street were required as part of the approval, and Morris Salvatore said she’ll look into it further and get an answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.