PAWTUCKET – The City Council’s finance subcommittee last week recommended approval of a tax exemption for Foster Forward and its new affordable rental units at 16 North Bend St. for young people who are leaving foster care and homelessness.
The board also gave a nod to a tax exemption for the new Cape Verdean Museum being developed at 617 Prospect St., by President Joe Damoura. Damoura said the group is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars, including donations and grant funds, to make what was an eyesore a beautiful location.
The organization works with local families, school groups and scholars as a one-of-a-kind resource on the special history of Cape Verdeans, he said, including hands-on exhibits and activities in classrooms.
As previously reported by The Breeze, the museum is moving from its previous home in East Providence, where it has operated since 2005. In Pawtucket, said Damoura, they’ll be in a place that is a central area for Cape Verdeans throughout New England.
Lisa Guillette, executive director at Foster Forward, said the group was delighted to be able to purchase a multi-family property on North Bend Street, working with Pawtucket Central Falls Development to do some $270,000 in upgrades.
She said they are committed to being good neighbors as they offer support services to residents. Money saved on the tax exemption will go right back into supportive services and more housing, she said. Vouchers are for up to three years, but lease agreements for one year at a time, meaning residents could go elsewhere after year one or two. Guillette said two of three clients so far are young moms.
Councilor Mike Araujo asked whether these apartments count toward the city’s goals on affordable housing, and Director of Administration Dylan Zelazo responded that while these are technically affordable units and meet the city’s goals for more living spaces residents can afford, they don’t count under the state’s goal of 10 percent affordable housing, which Pawtucket is currently about 1 percent short on.
