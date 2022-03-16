NORTH PROVIDENCE – Some major projects that will impact the town far into the future got the official go-ahead last week as the Planning Board awarded bids for the jobs.
The board, at its March 9 meeting, awarded the town’s planned revaluation of all properties to Warwick-based Northeast Revaluation Group LLC, the company responsible for past local revaluations and operator of the town’s current tax assessor’s database. Northeast was the low bidder at $550,000.
The town is required to run full revaluations every nine years, as other Rhode Island communities are, and values are expected to jump substantially across property categories.
Less intensive statistical revaluations, which rely largely on sales trends, happen every three years.
The town is not allowed to boost its overall revenues by taxing people at the same rate per $1,000 of assessed value, but must drop the rate to account for the increased values. If someone’s home value goes up enough, they would pay more overall in taxes.
Also at a March 9 meeting, the Purchasing Board approved a $170,000 bid by Weston & Sampson, of Reading, Mass., as a consultant to help the town rewrite its zoning code.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said officials decided that the amount of work needed to create consistency between the zoning code and comprehensive plan was enough to need an outside company to help with it.
Officials have said discrepancies have allowed greater density of development on certain types of parcels, and they’re looking to clean up the language to protect the town into the future.
The board made somewhat of a surprise move to select Virginia-based Timmons Group as the low bidder at $15,000 to conduct required redistricting work to redraw local government district lines. Election Data Services, or EDS, the company that typically does most of the redistricting work in Rhode Island, came in with a bid of $24,000.
The board was also set to award a bid for construction of a new animal shelter on Smithfield Road, but there was an issue with the way the bid was written and officials decided to delay an award and make sure everyone has their questions answered.
The award of a bid on the Tri-County Animal Shelter, which will be shared by Smithfield and Johnston, is now on the agenda for today, March 16, at 10 a.m. Lombardi said that if postponing a vote lands the town three or four more bids, then it’s totally worth it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.