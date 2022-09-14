NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Planning Board, at its meeting tonight, Sept. 14, will consider a request for a recommendation to the Zoning Board for a special use permit to expand an existing commercial general zone to the entire lot covering 1530 Mineral Spring Ave. and 143 Lexington Ave.

The owners of the building that previously housed Luca Music at 1530 Mineral Spring Ave., Michael Grieco Jr. and Junior Realty LLC of Johnston, purchased the home at 143 Lexington Ave. for $350,000 in July, according to the town’s real estate records.

