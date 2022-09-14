NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Planning Board, at its meeting tonight, Sept. 14, will consider a request for a recommendation to the Zoning Board for a special use permit to expand an existing commercial general zone to the entire lot covering 1530 Mineral Spring Ave. and 143 Lexington Ave.
The owners of the building that previously housed Luca Music at 1530 Mineral Spring Ave., Michael Grieco Jr. and Junior Realty LLC of Johnston, purchased the home at 143 Lexington Ave. for $350,000 in July, according to the town’s real estate records.
Director of Planning Brent Wiegand said the purchase was made so they can tear down the home and convert the property into parking for the next planned business at the Luca building.
Grieco is also behind a nearby development at the former Lucky Cottage restaurant, where a Chipotle and Starbucks are expected to open in the coming months.
Also this week, Grieco is seeking a 29-space parking variance under the town’s minimum off-street parking requirements.
There is some uncertainty about exactly what might be coming to the Luca building, which Cheryl’s School of Dance is moving out of, but Wiegand said he heard that it might be a Korean barbecue restaurant. Mayor Charles Lombardi previously said he heard that a Brazilian steakhouse is potentially coming.
Wiegand said Junior Realty representatives submitted a floor plan for the restaurant and were told that they’d need a variance. He said there’s been some talk about withdrawing the request for the variance based on that floor plan and seeking just the expansion of the commercial zone to the home next door.
The two lots were previously merged into one lot, Wiegand told The Breeze.
In other business at Wednesday’s Planning Board meeting, the board will consider a recommendation to the Zoning Board on a requested 18-space parking variance from off-street parking requirements at 984 Charles St. Wiegand said the applicant is seeking to bring a rehabilitation facility to the last of four available units in the building.
The Planning Board will also consider the Procaccianti Group’s application for final land development review of a new Neon Marketplace gas and electric station at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave. This is just a matter of signing off on final details, said Wiegand. The applicant came before the town for final approvals at a previous meeting, but at the time didn’t have its state-level permits in hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.