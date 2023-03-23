CUMBERLAND – The Board of Directors of the Cumberland Youth Activities Council announced this week what some had wondered about for a while: that it will not host a CumberlandFest event later this year.
Uncertainty surrounding the timing of major construction at Diamond Hill Park, including the demolition of the ski lodge and the impact on parking capacity, were cited as the reasons for the decision.
“We fully anticipate that CumberlandFest will return in the summer of 2024,” said CYAC Board Chairperson Alan Neville.
Last week, the CYAC announced its first-ever scholarship program. Three first-year scholarships will be awarded of $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000 to residents of Cumberland who will be graduating in the Class of 2023 and have confirmed their plans to begin post-secondary education in the fall of this year, such education to include enrollment in a four-year college or university, two-year community or junior college or technical school. Complete information regarding how to apply may be found at cumberlandfest.org/cyac-scholarship/
In a statement, the CYAC Board said, “We are strong supporters of the improvements that are under way at Diamond Hill Park. Temporary disruption is a small price to pay for the enhancements that will be enjoyed for generations. We remain committed to engaging with other community stakeholders to support youth activities in Cumberland. We wish to thank our sponsors, patrons and volunteers for their faithful support. Please anticipate news regarding CumberlandFest 2024 and other future events to be announced in the near term.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.