LINCOLN – Lincoln’s Budget Board has finalized a proposed 2023-2024 budget, to be presented to the town on Monday, May 8.
Voters have the opportunity to approve, reject, or amend the proposed spending plan, and therefore are highly encouraged to attend.
The board reached the proposed budget after assessing operating and capital budget requests submitted by Town Administrator Phil Gould and the School Department.
Since January, the Budget Board has met more than 20 times to determine a proposed budget of $98.94 million. This would mean a $4,239,446 increase from this year’s budget.
The proposed municipal operating budget is $25,125,673, a $489,258 increase from last year.
The educational operating budget is proposed at $62,147,470, or a $1.8 million increase.
Approximately $1,206,592 of capital resolutions included are expected to be funded from the American Rescue Plan Act, Rhode Island Renewable Energy Fund, tax credits and reimbursements from the Rhode Island Department of Education. These reimbursements would go toward the $4,239,446 overall increase, meaning local taxpayers will be responsible for $3,032,854, or a 3.2 percent increase.
The tax levy is proposed to be $58 million, a 1.47 percent decrease from this year’s levy; the board is proposing the tax rate to increase by 0.5 percent.
An anticipated overall increase in property values, coupled with the proposed tax levy increase, will result in the following estimated rates:
• A property tax rate of $16.54 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for residential real estate (up from $16.45);
• $24.81 per $1,000 of assessed value for commercial real estate (increased from $24.68);
• And $30.16 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for tangible personal property (up from $30).
Some other points the Budget Board want residents to consider are:
• Continued impact of inflation on the cost of operations, as well as supply chain issues. • Improving revenue receipts from Bally’s as they approach previous pre-pandemic levels. • Increased school enrollments, as well as a decrease in revenue from state aid toward education spend, and expiration of the Elementary and School Secondary Emergency Relief Fund) funding. • Continued capital improvements in our elementary schools over the next five years improving air quality, technology, security, and needed space requirements. • Capital investments previously withheld during pandemic years, paid for by reserve funds, to address investments in municipal resources such as the Department of Public Works, as well as Public Safety-Rescue which will be funded from the American Rescue Plan Act Fund.
The Financial Town Meeting will be held May 8 at Lincoln High School at 7 p.m. To view the full proposed budget, visit lincolnri.gov.
