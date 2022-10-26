NORTH PROVIDENCE – The ever-growing list of dining options in North Providence is about to get another addition.

The North Providence Zoning Board last week approved a special use permit to clear the way for a new Korean barbecue restaurant in the former Luca Music building at 1530 Mineral Spring. The board also approved an expansion of the commercial zone at 1530 Mineral Spring Ave. to the residential property purchased next door at 143 Lexington Ave. to expand the lot.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.