NORTH PROVIDENCE – The ever-growing list of dining options in North Providence is about to get another addition.
The North Providence Zoning Board last week approved a special use permit to clear the way for a new Korean barbecue restaurant in the former Luca Music building at 1530 Mineral Spring. The board also approved an expansion of the commercial zone at 1530 Mineral Spring Ave. to the residential property purchased next door at 143 Lexington Ave. to expand the lot.
Several abutters expressed concerns about feared impacts of the project, and all appeared satisfied with the steps the developer, Junior Realty, is taking to limit those impacts, said Director of Planning Brent Wiegand.
Concerns mostly related to drainage, buffers, and rats. Rodents, noted Wiegand, are a common source of concern when restaurants are involved, and residents appeared satisfied that the owners will keep trash receptacles close to the building instead of near the property lines.
Redevelopment work had already started at the property prior to the Oct. 20 meeting.
The developer doesn’t need to go back to the Planning Board for more approvals because this isn’t new construction but an expansion of the commercial zone in a residential zone, said Wiegand. The board had recommended approval of the special use permit.
Cheryl’s School of Dance, a tenant at the Luca property for many years, is moving to a new location on West Wrentham Road in Cumberland.
