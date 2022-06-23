SMITHFIELD – Planning Board members are asking that developers behind a proposed nine-lot subdivision at 170 Whipple Road come back next month with more information.
Several abutters, including Smithfield State Sen. Stephen Archambault, who is a zoning attorney in North Smithfield, said during a meeting last Thursday that plans for the development would not fit the character of the rural neighborhood on Whipple Road.
Jeffrey Hanson of Millstone Engineering and chairperson of the Scituate Plan Commission, said the plan would feature nine lots on 40.9 acres, including two low-to-moderate-income housing units.
Falling under the town’s conservation development plans, 60 percent of the property is required to be open space to allow for denser development. That would allow nine instead of seven lots, and 17.2 acres of open space. Plans provide 18.1 acres of open space.
Hanson said there is a forested area in the northern and southeastern portions of the property.
Hanson said wastewater treatment would be provided on-site, along with private well water. A fire tank would also be built on-site, and developers conceded to the Department of Public Works a portion of the frontage of the property along Whipple Road to allow for further road improvements.
The concerns from abutters centered on both the character of the area as well as drainage issues at the property along Whipple Road that sometimes leads to flooding. Hanson said the developer would return to the board with drainage plans to make sure the placement of a driveway would not have competing effects on existing drainage.
Archambault, who lives at 196 Whipple Road across from lots eight and nine, said his property is the historic Blacksmith John Angell Farm circa 1720, which was part of a large farm. While Archambault said he is not anti-development, he expressed concerns that developers omitted a river on the property to avoid a 200-foot setback from a river.
Angell Brook runs through Archambault’s property, he said, and goes onto the proposed lots. While developers provided a 150-foot setback from an on-site stream affecting the location of the driveway for lots 8 and 9, Archambault said it is not the necessary 200 feet imposed by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
“I haven’t heard any testimony with respect to that river. The DEM should be involved in taking a look at that,” Archambault said.
Further, Archambault said he worked with the RIDEM at the Statehouse and noted that stricter regulations are coming for developments as soon as July 1. Archambault said his issues are not with the development, but rather the attempt to put in as many lots as possible where they may not belong.
“I’m OK with a house across the street. Two houses that don’t fit because of wetlands trying to push it in and crowd it in to get it up on the hill respectfully so they can make another $250,000 to $350,000. After they leave and they’re done with their profit and, sure, nice-looking houses, we’re left with something that doesn’t fit the character of the land and is going to have water and drainage issues,” Archambault said.
Dan Sleboda, of 171 Whipple Road, said his family sold the property at 170 Whipple to the developers, while he and his family continue to live across the street. He said he feels the development will change the character of the road, adding that most of his neighbors would agree.
Dave Campbell, of 146 Whipple Road, said he bought his house here because of the beautiful homes on the road.
“To put something like that next door to me is going to make me want to see it and leave,” Campbell said.
Hanson and board members reminded abutters that developers need only show a footprint for a proposal at the master plan stage, with more details at the preliminary stage. Solicitor Scott Levesque disagreed, saying previous precedent allows for the board to request more information from developers on contentious developments.
Planning Board Chairperson Al Gizzarelli suggested that developers approach abutters to attempt to work out an agreement before returning to the board. He said talking as a group sometimes brings about the best solutions. In addition, the Planning Board requested that developers return to the board with a wetlands biologist to discuss issues including Angell Brook, as well as more materials including maps. They said they should also have additional discussions with Town Engineer Kevin Cleary.
“There seems to be lot of concern not only with the neighbors but the town, the board, this will be continued,” Gizzarelli said.
Additionally, the Planning Board will make a site visit after a rain event to witness drainage issues firsthand.
Richard Storti, who co-owns the property, offered to decrease the number of houses in the development as well as to remove the affordable component to keep the project moving forward. He said higher interest rates are driving down the costs of housing.
“I’m willing to make a compromise. I need to move forward,” he said.
Planning Board members requested that he return next time with necessary changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.