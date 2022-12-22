NORTH SMITHFIELD – According to a press release, The Rhode Island Board of Elections voted this week to dismiss the complaints of the Rhode Island Republican Party against Paul Jones, who ran as a Democrat for state representative against incumbent Brian Newberry in the election.
“Mr. Newberry had a chance to set the tone of his agenda after this recent election, and all he did is reconfirm he is unfit for his office,” said Jones, shortly after the BOE unanimously voted to dismiss the complaint.
“Instead of marking out legislative goals or setting forth a vision for helping the residents of North Smithfield and Burrillville, Mr. Newberry and the RIGOP spent their time launching a sloppy, misguided attack for the sole purpose of trying to intimidate me from running for office in the future.”
The complaint from the RIGOP alleged Jones had intentionally hidden campaign expenditures during his 2022 campaign.
“This was demonstrably false,” said Jones. “I was immediately able to produce receipts and supporting documents proving the RIGOP wrong.”
Newberry responded this week, saying that Jones spent six months lobbing personal insults at him, and he ignored them then and will continue to ignore them now.
"As for the BOE, I have no idea what they based their decision on, though I note the fact they voted at all means the staff thought there was enough smoke to send it for their review. Many complaints are summarily dismissed at staff level."
Newberry added, "anyone who understands how campaigns work and who can read reports can instantly see something strange was going on. The five amendments he filed to his reports from the final stretch of the campaign but only after the RIGOP filed its complaint are proof enough of that."
If he were to guess, "the BOE has a long history of being lenient. Their goal, a good one I should add, is to ensure compliance not punish people and make it even less attractive to run for office. Perhaps seeing Jones’ long history of failed election campaigns for nearly every office in town and the large debt he is now carrying, they took pity on him. “
Mark Berger, owner of Berg’s Eye Communication, was also cleared of wrongdoing.
“It appears the Newberry campaign waited until after the election … to levy these baseless accusations on Mr. Jones’ campaign and my involvement,” Berger said in a statement. “Everything was done above board and out in the open.”
