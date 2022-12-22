NORTH SMITHFIELD – According to a press release, The Rhode Island Board of Elections (BOE) voted yesterday to dismiss the complaints of the Rhode Island Republican Party against Paul Jones, who ran as a Democrat for state Representative against incumbent Brian Newberry in the 2022 election.

“Mr. Newberry had a chance to set the tone of his agenda after this recent election, and all he did is reconfirm he is unfit for his office,” said Jones, shortly after the BOE unanimously voted to dismiss the complaint.

