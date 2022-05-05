CUMBERLAND – A plan to expand Blackstone Valley Prep appears to have little support among town planners, who remain critical of how such an increase in traffic might further impact the school’s Valley Falls neighborhood.
Town officials say there’s been a lot of contentious back and forth on this project for the past several months, but they have a responsibility to get it right on behalf of residents.
At an April 27 Planning Board meeting where sides got into several testy exchanges, members postponed a vote on the proposal after members Kenneth Bush, Harry MacDonald and others said they hadn’t had time to review 207 pages of documentation related to the plan.
Board members were particularly vexed when, late in the meeting, representatives for the charter school expressed reluctance to extend the window for a decision on the matter from the end of June to the end of July, with the sides eventually agreeing to a compromise of two weeks.
Instead of postponing the meeting entirely without the chance of reviewing documents, with residents packing council chambers at Town Hall, the board chose to hear from traffic experts, including BVP’s hired expert and a peer reviewer they’re paying for as required by the town.
Attorney Michael Resnick, of BVP’s hired law firm Kelly, Souza & Parmenter, assured the board that they were not attempting to ambush members with late information after members questioned why the information was arriving so close to the date of the meeting on April 27, saying they did the best they could to get information to them in a timely manner.
The attorney said it’s not common practice for detailed traffic studies to be part of the conceptual master plan stage, but Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore disputed that notion, saying that “potential neighborhood impacts” are listed as one of many items allowed to be discussed at master plan stage and Resnick’s own law firm is part of a large-scale warehouse project in Smithfield where a peer-reviewed traffic study is part of the equation. Morris Salvatore said she expects many more projects to involve traffic studies early in the process as construction gets back to normal in the area.
Resnick introduced traffic engineer John Shevlin, of Lincoln-based Pare Corp., who told the board that his analysis shows that the traffic situation around the school on Broad Street will improve based on planned changes coming with the school expansion and there will be very little impact on level of service, traffic capacity or safety as the school looks to find ways to improve flow.
Traffic analysis, which includes future projected impacts from expected development of the Ann & Hope Mill, Naushon Mill and St. Patrick Church into housing, shows little or no detrimental impact, said Shevlin. He said he analyzed the worst case at each intersection nearby, and the only one found to have a high volume of crashes was at Broad Street and Mill Street at Town Hall, with 30 total over three years. The experts are recommending that a traffic signal is warranted there and will work with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation on implementation of one, said Shevlin. He said traffic is currently higher because many people are still driving their students to school in the wake of the pandemic.
Board member/nearby resident Isabel Reis, who has the school along her daily walk through the neighborhood, was among those who said they don’t trust that anything will improve. She and others also questioned drone video footage presented by Shevlin showing minimal issues with traffic flow around the school, saying they did not accurately reflect what they had been observing. There were no cars parked in front of the school on video, said Reis, but she’d seen seven parked there that day.
Reis said she had noticed some improvement of late.
Overall, Planning Board members said that no matter how positive the traffic plan appears from BVP, it is only as good as enforcement can be, and the school has not shown an adequate ability to enforce rules on the surrounding streets. Reis said there is no way to prevent parents from turning whichever way they want.
Robert Clinton, of traffic study peer reviewer VHB, said he too hadn’t had a chance to review the “pile of papers” on traffic analysis in the couple of days he’d had them. Clinton agreed with board members that a plan is only good as enforcement, and monitors promised by BVP will not have enforcement authority except internally on site.
In theory, said Clinton, parents could choose to follow the traffic plan and pull off the street to “double stack” as proposed, but the reality is that many will see the reality of potentially getting blocked in and choose to just drop their child off on the street.
Planners noted that very few traffic studies commissioned for projects find that traffic will get worse, and they wonder about the value of such studies.
Reis noted that she once voted in favor of building the charter school here, but after watching what’s happened since and the impact to the neighborhood, she now regrets it. She rebuffed suggestions that traffic has worsened because so much has changed in the area, saying the only new additions have been the BVP schools.
In addition to arguing over whether crossing guards at other schools do any type of traffic enforcement other than simply helping students cross, the sides in this matter also debated the decision for VHB not to consult with Pare on traffic findings. VHB representatives said it was their decision not to meet privately with Pare and to keep all discussions open and public for full transparency, convinced to go in that direction after hearing that BVP was asking for an expedited review.
Resnick said his clients had no objection to a public review process, but Morris Salvatore responded that the town has been inviting BVP and its representatives to participate in an open Technical Review Committee meeting for some time with no response.
After conferring in the hallway with his clients to discuss the town’s request for a 30-day extension on a decision beyond the end of June, Resnick said they would only be amenable to extending the timeframe by two weeks with the condition that the Technical Review Committee meet during the first week of May and the matter come back before the board in the second week.
Planning Board members balked at that idea and questioned the reluctance on an extension, saying they simply couldn’t meet that short timeframe. Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens said such an “aggressive schedule” was an unreasonable request for a department with a lot on its plate that’s bent over backward for BVP. There’s an opportunity here, said Stevens, to have all departments with jurisdiction weigh in on issues and help BVP get its plan to the finish line, but only by working cooperatively.
MacDonald said he too can’t understand why they would be reluctant to allow an extension. He agreed with Morris Salvatore’s assertion that representatives for the school “lost a meeting” by not having information ready for full review, but Resnick rejected that notion, saying there was actually a lot accomplished at the meeting as they were able to present their revised traffic plans.
The sides eventually settled on a two-week extension to July 15, continuing deliberations to a regular meeting on May 25.
Chairman David Coutu assured BVP representatives that they were not trying to be difficult, and that their job is to work with applicants to make sure any red flags are addressed and the town is protected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.