NORTH PROVIDENCE – A revised plan for a 12-unit housing development off Langdon Street proved no more appealing than a previous plan for 15 units here, as Planning Board members last week rejected the proposal from developer Sathuan Sa and EJS Investments.
The four Planning Board members present at a Jan. 12 meeting for a master plan review all expressed opposition to the project on a former neighborhood dump at 312 Langdon St.
Based on a number of concerns, the board approved a motion to close the hearing on the decision after a lengthy discussion, and request a drafting of findings from their meeting to be placed on the agenda for a February meeting. Attorney Kelley Morris Salvatore said written findings of fact on why the project is being denied are needed to make it defensible.
Though the applicant could still make changes to placate the board, it did not appear that representatives will be able to initiate enough change with the proposal to convince members of its merits. There were concerns on the environment, density of development, traffic configuration, contamination, and lack of required frontage, among others.
Mayor Charles Lombardi also opposed the latest incarnation of the plan for Langdon Street. While the town wants to be as friendly to development as possible, he said, it “can’t consider stuffing a size 10 foot into a size 7 shoe, and that’s what I see is happening here.”
A native of this neighborhood, he said he respects the applicants and what they want to do, but it’s just too much of a problem for the area. They should go back to the drawing board for a “new application with a different plan,” he said.
Sa is the developer behind a previous approved proposal for a home on an undersized lot on North Elmore Avenue, a controversial plan that was previously scrapped amid controversy.
Chris Duhamel, professional engineer and land surveyor with DiPrete Engineering, and Joseph Duhamel, project engineer, had presented revised plans at the Jan. 12 meeting that they said addressed town concerns, including reducing the total units from 15 to 12 in three buildings. They said the new plans showed less density and more open space, removing the original extension of Langdon Street into the development.
The plan is consistent with both town standards, with density also lower than abutting properties, they said, though revisions meant it no longer met a minimum frontage requirement, necessitating some zoning relief. A final plan was approved for 12 units back in 2006, they added, with a similar configuration, but this new one has a lot more open space.
It is rare in North Providence to find a property of this size (55,000 square feet) that still hasn’t been developed, say town officials, but the fact that the L-shaped property was once used by neighborhood residents to throw away their garbage certainly contributes to its status as open space.
Member Warren Riccitelli said the project is essentially a 5 on a scale of 1-10, and though it might be right anywhere else in town, he doesn’t feel comfortable on a few levels, including on the traffic pattern and parking. Two turnaround points should be clearly labeled as a no parking zone, he said, and if there’s anyone parked in the area, truck drivers would need to back out to leave the neighborhood.
“I still don’t feel comfortable with it, I don’t think it’s the best use for the property,” said Riccitelli, adding that the developer is seeking more units than what the comprehensive plan calls for.
“I’m not comfortable with that,” he said.
Member Shane Piche said he too has a hard time with the whole concept of the plan, saying it’s too condensed and has issues with access and density.
“For me I would say I have a hard time swallowing the way this looks right now,” said Piche.
Member Wendy Regan agreed that there are still too many units, but said she appreciates that the developer continues to reduce the density of units. She said she could do without two additional units to create a much better approach to work with due to the underlying concern here with the traffic configuration.
Regan said she appreciates that representatives thought they were solving one concern by changing the configuration, but said it led to other issues. She said she’d like to a see a report from an expert on traffic here.
Ben Lorello, of 312 Langdon St., questioned a comment that neighbors were notified, saying there were no conversations with those most affected. Addressing a question about why a portion of Langdon was made a one-way years ago, he said, there were two serious car accidents occurring after drivers circled in from Charlotte Street.
Lorello said he doesn’t know how the area can accommodate the increased traffic from this proposal, also questioning the idea of leveling some 200 mostly mature maple and oak trees. The sound buffer between here and Route 146 is already diminished with leaves off the trees, he said, and he can’t imagine the change if they’re leveled completely.
Gary Pontarelli, of 76 Charlotte St., said he doesn’t know how the town can add some 24 resident-owned cars to this area. Pontarelli said it was his house that was hit twice back in the 1980s, as drivers would come around the corner on two wheels at this sharp intersection. He said he understands the investment the developer is making here, but urged board members to take a ride to the area to see what it’s like for neighbors. The developer, as is his right, would make his profit, he said, and then the area would be stuck with the resulting traffic.
Regan said the board is aware of the issues with traffic patterns, and in her mind Sa would need to come back with a much better plan.
Piche said there’s a lot to be desired with the plan, and though the board asked for a traffic study, it was not presented. It’s clear based on common sense and hearing testimony that concerns about traffic are legitimate, he said, and he also has a hard time swallowing the density of the proposal given the fact that the town is at a “breaking point” on natural resources.
Board members, including Regan and Riccitelli, also noted that they had no detail on the level of contamination on the parcel. Any approval, said Regan, would be contingent on an all-clear that future residents would not be at risk.
Representatives for the developer said they thought they were being responsive to the board’s concerns from previously, but obviously weren’t responsive enough, including on accessing the site and vehicles not having to back onto the traveled way. There is really no way to change the access to this site located in an area designated as high-density, they said, but a further traffic study could be conducted to detail the safety of the area. They said they could also go more in-depth on what an environmental analysis done 18 years ago found.
Regan said that to have a chance at changing the minds of board members, she really believes the issue of density and how many units are included needs to be looked at again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.