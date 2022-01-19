NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Planning Board has recommended that the town abandon sections of streets around St. Anthony Church on Mineral Spring Avenue, accomplishing the goals of eliminating a dangerous cut-through and allowing the church to use the land.
The Planning Board last week recommended to the Town Council that the town abandon all of Pope Street, which runs alongside the church from Mineral Spring Avenue to Angell Road, as well as about 231 feet of Angell Road running from the west side of Woodward Road to the west side of Pope Street.
Church leaders made the request, and Mayor Charles Lombardi said the town is now having the property appraised for a potential sale to the church. The church could use it for additional parking as well as space for its festivals, he said.
The road is really a narrow pathway and sees quite a number of accidents, according to the mayor. This abandonment has been considered for a while.
“Anyone coming down Woodward will now have to go to the light at Woodward and Mineral Spring,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot safer.”
Lombardi added that there were previous discussions about closing it and adding a new road abutting the Louisquisset Condos about 150 to 175 feet away, but it was concluded that residents on Benjamin Drive would experience “a lot more cut-through traffic, and we didn’t think that was fair.”
Lombardi told Planning Board members that residents have expressed excitement about the town eliminating the cut-through. He said police are also pleased about the change and fire personnel also had no concerns, and that they’re happy about the anticipated elimination of sideswipe accidents here.
The town would typically give owners on both sides of an abandoned street, in this case Pope Street, the chance to purchase half of the street, but the mayor said the church owns properties across the street, including a parking lot and a convent, and neighbors further up weren’t interested in their yards getting bigger and extending into the road.
Lombardi said this change will enhance safety for parishioners who use the large parking lot across Pope Street from the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.