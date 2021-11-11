CUMBERLAND – A Victorian home at 3533 Mendon Road is now recommended to be part of Cumberland’s Landmark Buildings Historic District after a vote by the Historic District Commission last month.
Applicant/owner Orion Management Solutions and Peter Picini are seeking to have the 1890 house with detached rear garage, featuring four rental apartments, added to the district. The Town Council will now act on the Historic District Commission’s unanimous vote on Oct. 12.
According to a summary from Town Planner Glenn Modica, the book “The Historic and Architectural Resources of Cumberland” identifies the building as “Ornando Remington Vose’s Second House.”
“Located at the northern edge of Cumberland Hill Village, this is a substantial two-and-one-half-story, plain and pattern shingle, Queen Anne/Shingle style house with a massive flank-gable roof incorporating a wraparound porch,” states the book. “It has a polygonal corner tower and pedimented gable dormer intersecting the roof line, end gable overhangs, decorative interior chimneys and a variety of windows.”
Ornando Remington Vose, who lived from 1834 to 1910, moved to Cumberland Hill in 1888 and built the house at 3449 Mendon Road. Originally a farmer, he was also involved in real estate development in the Cumberland Hill area, and the famly also started the Vose Hardware and Vose Florists businesses.
“Construction of this house, the largest of its period in the area, reflects the success of Vose’s enterprises,” states the book.
The exterior of the house retains its integrity of design, as well as workmanship and materials, with the exception of replacement windows. The home, wrote Modica, “is architecturally significant as a largely intact and locally elaborate example of the Queen Anne style. The property is also historically significant for its association with Ornando Remington Vose, a locally prominent farmer and entrepreneur.”
Picini, in an Oct. 5 letter to the Town Council, thanked the town “for the recognition and distinct honor to submit this truly most privileged request.”
The Breeze reported in June of last year on the town’s creation of the Landmark Buildings Historic District, which allows officials to put various scattered sites of importance under one more manageable umbrella instead of creating individual districts for each one. The first home to be placed into the district was the 1825 Lewis Tower House at 2211 Mendon Road. While the designation doesn’t 100 percent guarantee that a home won’t be demolished, it provides greater protection and a process for any future owner to go through if they want to demolish it.
Joyce Hindle Koutsogiane, chairwoman of the Historic District Commission, said this week that adding homes such as the Vose property to the district is important to prevent a situation similar to the old home demolitions that helped inspire the creation of the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.