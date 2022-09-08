CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Planning Board, at its Aug. 31 meeting, recommended that North Providence-based Cheryl’s School of Dance be granted the exemption it needs to complete a move to the former Chucky’s Creamery restaurant space at 48 West Wrentham Road.
The applicants requested a recommendation to the Town Council to amend the conditions of the ordinance for the property to allow the prohibited arts education use here as a use on the property and to exempt the applicant from seeking a special use permit.
Planning Director Jonathan Stevens said his department was in favor of the change at the 2.7-acre property, feeling that arts education is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan. He said their recommendation was to hold the company to the parking requirements of a preschool or daycare, with no current parking specifications for arts education.
This is a good use in an area that’s largely residential, said Stevens, and it fits the town’s economic development goal to encourage use of existing vacant properties.
Board member Ken Bush said he sees this as a much less intense use than the restaurant that operated much later into the night. The property was a trouble spot for many years as the site of the former Dancing Pig restaurant and other neighborhood bars.
Attorney Scott Partington, speaking for the applicant, said this is a far less intrusive use for neighbors who have been concerned about hours, noise, trash, and things generally getting out of hand. He said he immediately thought this would be a great fit when he heard about it, with Cheryl’s School of Dance holding a 40-year track record of success.
He said he sees a real opportunity for this to be a good fit, with “great plans for the building,” the addition of soundproofing, and no proposals for expansion.
Member Greg Scown asked whether the owners plan to hold recitals there, and owner Natasha Estrada responded that no, recitals are held at professional theaters in the area, including at the Gamm and Rhode Island College.
The board made its positive recommendation with the stipulation that the council add a specific number of parking spaces or have the applicant comply with the required parking for a daycare/preschool.
The board on Aug. 31 also approved a one-year extension on a 2018-approved master plan for a mixed-use condo project at 24 Martin St.
The project was initially vested for two years, and the board granted a one-year by-right extension in August of 2020 and a second one last August. The applicant, E.A. McNulty Real Estate Group, then sought a “good cause” extension last month, with attorney Beau Akers citing extensive issues with supply chains, price increases of up to 40 percent on materials, and now interest rates going up.
With cycles in the market being what they are, he told the Planning Board, hopefully there will be a continued downturn that makes it easier for development to happen. He said they’ll see what happens over the coming year as they decide how to move forward.
If the outlook improves, he said, the goal would be to have a preliminary and final plan approval process at the same time.
The project, he reminded members, is for condos and a mix of office and commercial space, as well as a storage garage at 24 Martin St. near the Berkeley Mill.
