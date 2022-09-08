The former Chucky's
Cheryl’s School of Dance is moving to 48 West Wrentham Road in Cumberland.

CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Planning Board, at its Aug. 31 meeting, recommended that North Providence-based Cheryl’s School of Dance be granted the exemption it needs to complete a move to the former Chucky’s Creamery restaurant space at 48 West Wrentham Road.

The applicants requested a recommendation to the Town Council to amend the conditions of the ordinance for the property to allow the prohibited arts education use here as a use on the property and to exempt the applicant from seeking a special use permit.

