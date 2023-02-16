LINCOLN – Valley View Towing submitted a special use application to the Lincoln Technical Review Committee to allow commercial off-street parking for five tow trucks.
Valley View Towing, located at 1208 Smithfield Ave., is a car repair facility and is categorized as an existing use. The desired permit would only pertain to extended parking.
The complication lies in zoning code, which allows for “garage or open lot primarily for passenger and/or commercial vehicles. No gasoline service and no automotive repairs.”
Town Planner Joshua Berry said that to him, “the intent of that zoning code is to not have commercial parking lots as accessory uses to automotive repair facilities.”
The property is under previous scrutiny due to court cases against it while under previous ownership. The applicant, a potential new owner of Valley View Towing, is requesting to keep the existing special use permit (for an auto repair facility) and add the special use permit.
The application only pertains to the front lot, so there is concern that if they can’t put in parking spaces, they will illegally park the tow trucks in the back lot.
“The average auto repair place doesn’t have any tow trucks,” said board member Russell Hervieux. “I’m afraid this will turn into an impound lot.”
The lot is located in front of a karate studio and is surrounded by residential properties, as well as a school and a church. The TRC advised that the expansion of a commercial property would not fit with the area in terms of the comprehensive plan.
Members also noted that the existing lot is small.
“The information provided doesn’t really even demonstrate that the parking works,” added Berry. “It’s a packed site.”
In a unanimous vote, the Technical Review Committee gave a recommendation to deny the special use permit application.
“There’s a lot more questions than there are good answers with this application,” said Hervieux.
