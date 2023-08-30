NORTH PROVIDENCE – A grant committee including three Town Council members should have oversight of all grants filed and how the money is spent, say council members.
Stefano Famiglietti, head of the council’s ordinance subcommittee that met Aug. 21, said the recommendation coming out of that meeting is for the full council to approve formation of the committee, for “oversight of all grants” and “for utilization of money as well.”
The flow of information should be to that committee, he said, and its members should know what’s coming in, what the money is used for, and give input on all aspects of what the town is doing with grants, he said.
This is an initiative by Councilor Steve Loporchio, who said for a story in June that it’s more important than ever to make sure no money is left on the table, especially with so much financial aid available to be applied for.
Famiglietti said Loporchio and all council members believe the town is doing a fantastic job obtaining grants through the efforts of grant writer Lisa Andoscia, but they feel they should have more involvement into what grants are applied for and how they’re used, particularly on initiatives in their individual council districts.
Asked if he has an issue with how grants for the Centredale area have been spent, Famiglietti said it’s more about wanting to be able to apply for grants that are also beneficial to Marieville on the other end of town, which is part of his District 2.
“We don’t want to see progress stop, but would like to see it happen throughout the town,” said Famiglietti.
Also on Aug. 21, the ordinance subcommittee re-passed an ordinance on unregistered cars. There had been a difference of opinion on the wording of the ordinance after it was approved last summer, he said, and it never came before the full council, but the substance of it remained the same, he said. There was a desire to have the council’s new attorney review it, he added of an ordinance meant to give the building inspector’s office more teeth to enforce against unregistered cars left on properties. The town to this point has been limited to enforcement only if an unregistered car is left in the street.
The committee also further reviewed town code to find areas of improvement to give Building Inspector Mike Campagnone more tools at his disposal for enforcement when residents don’t properly care for their properties. That work is being done in conjunction with Planning Director Brent Wiegand updating the zoning code. Famiglietti said hopefully there will be some updates soon on this work, and the council is always willing to partner with the administration on initiatives to improve quality of life for residents.
In other business on Aug. 21, the committee agreed to moving stop signs into a better configuration at 265 Lexington Ave. as well as corresponding stop signs at or near the intersections of Lexington Avenue, Angell Road and Patricia Drive.
At this meeting of three streets, said Famiglietti, the current sign locations didn’t make the most sense, and when a resident brought it to their attention, they agreed that the stop sign should be moved further up to where it intersects with Angell Road. The board forwarded a positive recommendation to the full council, and as long as the Police Department agrees to it, the change will be made, he said.
The board recommended passage of a proposal from Councilor Ron Baccala seeking to limit development of self-storage facilities in town to industrially-zoned properties only. Still to be determined is whether pending applications would be grandfathered in.
