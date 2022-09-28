NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Planning Board has recommended approval of a special use permit for a new Korean barbecue restaurant to fill the former landmark Luca Music space at 1530 Mineral Spring Ave.

The recommendation last week covers the residential property next door at 143 Lexington Ave., a home purchased to be demolished to make way for more restaurant parking, adding it into the commercial general use of the Luca building next door.

