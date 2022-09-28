NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Planning Board has recommended approval of a special use permit for a new Korean barbecue restaurant to fill the former landmark Luca Music space at 1530 Mineral Spring Ave.
The recommendation last week covers the residential property next door at 143 Lexington Ave., a home purchased to be demolished to make way for more restaurant parking, adding it into the commercial general use of the Luca building next door.
The Planning Board, at its Sept. 14 meeting, determined that a separate requested 29-space parking variance wasn’t needed as the developer, Mike Grieco and Junior Realty LLC, has the parking needed to comply with restaurant seating.
The eventual vote was 4-0 to recommend the special use permit to the Zoning Board.
Grieco is also completing another nearby development at 1601 Mineral Spring Ave., which will feature a Starbucks and Chipotle as tenants.
Attorney John Shekarchi, representing Junior Realty on Sept. 14, said this is a straightforward application, with a traffic plan set to be tightened up by expert Ed Pimentel. The home will be demolished to create more parking for what he confirmed to be a Korean restaurant.
Cheryl’s School of Dance, a tenant at the Luca property for many years, is moving to a new location on West Wrentham Road in Cumberland.
There was some confusion over whether there was a need for a parking variance last week, apparently due to yet another conflict within a town’s zoning ordinance that town officials have repeatedly said needs to be cleaned up.
Director of Planning Brent Wiegand found a passage seeming to indicate that required parking should be based on occupancy, or 280 people and 93 parking spaces, but board advising attorney Kelley Morris Salvatore said doing it that way would be unusual, and she was shocked to hear that it would go by occupancy instead of total seating of 160.
Member Shane Piche noted that there’s more than enough parking for the seating the restaurant expects, or one vehicle space for every three seats.
“I don’t think they need a variance for parking,” said Morris Salvatore.
Morris Salvatore emphasized that when there is a conflict in town ordinances, they are always to be interpreted in favor of the owner. She said again that the zoning ordinance should be cleaned up.
The board ended up deciding that the only vote needed was on the special use permit recommendation.
Wiegand told members that there was previously an administrative merger on the property.
Board Chairperson Wendy Regan said there was no issue with expanding commercial use to the entire combined property, saying the town sees many applications with a split zone.
