NORTH PROVIDENCE – Four new duplexes simply don’t fit into a largely single-family neighborhood in Marieville, said Planning Board members this month of a plan for eight new condo units off Mainella Street, rejecting the latest plan for the property.
It was a split decision at the March 9 meeting, with Wendy Regan and Warren Riccitelli voting in favor of the proposal from developer Armand Cortellesso, and four other members voting against it.
Cortellesso and his team of experts tried to convince the board that this is the best plan for the property, and that one-bedroom units are greatly preferable for the town instead of single-family homes with three or four bedrooms, but members were unconvinced.
Consideration of the plan had been postponed several times after being heard in early December. At a meeting then, Town Planner Brent Wiegand questioned what he called “extremely steep backyards,” among other concerns. Wiegand spoke at that time about the need to protect the single-family character of the neighborhood.
Planning Board member Shane Piche reiterated the concerns at the March 9 meeting, saying that while there are multi-family units in the area, this particular part of the neighborhood doesn’t have them.
But Cortellesso and his team contested the characterization, saying there are two duplexes right near their property. Their plan calls for eight 800-square-foot townhouse units in four buildings, each with a single bedroom.
Robert Mennela Jr., a third-generation resident of Dodge Street, said the town has seen a lot of changes, particularly along business districts such as Mineral Spring Avenue, and many of those changes are understandable in the name of progress, but urged planners to prevent developers from “taking our neighborhoods” as well.
Mennela said the condos would have the feel of a hotel, adding traffic and busyness to a neighborhood behind Stop & Shop and along Route 146 where children play and neighbors congregate.
Piche, who eventually made the successful motion to deny, said he agreed with Mennela that the character of the neighborhood would be impacted, saying he still felt the project was far too dense with eight units. Piche said he still saw the same hurdles as previously, including the steep grade of the site. Though zoning might say it’s allowed here, he said, every piece of property is unique and has its own characteristics. Though he likes the concept, he said, putting something other than three single-family units on the three lots he sees as putting “10 pounds of something in a five-pound bag,” and it’s not a positive something that would go into the bag, or neighborhood, where nearly 70 percent is single-family homes.
“When you look at the rest of the area, I don’t see how that fits,” he said.
Other members agreed, though they conceded that single-family homes would add a financial burden to the town with more children to be educated.
Cortellesso said this is his third time back before the board after going from a single building to two, then to four, and the project is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan. He and his team said they could pull a building permit the next day for three single-family homes. Duplexes would absolutely not be new to the neighborhood, they said, and they are not seeking any type of relief for this proposal. Cortellesso said there would be a potential for four or five cars per house if single-family homes go here under a subdivision of three lots approved years ago, and said he has no ambition to go in that direction.
The applicant’s representatives took issue with a resident suggesting that the duplexes would attract a certain type of person, but attorney Kelley Morris Salvatore and board members said no one on the board took that stance, and they were not relying on that testimony in making their decision.
