CUMBERLAND – Planning Board members last week endorsed the idea of investing substantial grant dollars into the old post office next to Town Hall and converting it into a community resource center.
The board, at its Feb. 23 meeting, recommended that the town’s Community Development Block Grant application is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan.
Chairman David Coutu said he thinks it’s a great idea for the area, especially for new people moving into town knowing where to go if they need help. He said the challenge will be around the mechanics of getting the word out about it.
“I’m very supportive of that initiative,” he said.
Member Isabel Reis said that while she doesn’t have an issue with the intended use, she’s concerned about more traffic congestion in a Valley Falls and Broad Street area where numerous projects are being completed and traffic is already a problem at drop-off and pick-up times for five area schools.
“The concept I accept; what comes with it, I do not,” Reis said.
Town Planner Glenn Modica said he doesn’t really see traffic being an issue here, particularly because the center would host one or two groups per day and many of the low-income and moderate-income Valley Falls residents who would be served here would also be walking or coming by public transportation.
Member Christopher Butler said the board is very conscious about traffic impacts given all the projects planned in the area, but he doesn’t see this impacting the situation much.
The town is seeking a $1.2 million CDBG grant to pay for the bulk of the $1.8 million renovation project. The other $600,000 would come from federal stimulus funds.
Initiatives to be hosted here would include wellness screenings, housing assistance, help with food insecurity, promotion of physical activities in partnership with local gyms, the Parks and Recreation Commission and Land Trust, mental health referrals, substance use education, and domestic violence prevention.
The old post office at 16 Mill St. was originally erected by the Valley Falls Company as a company store. During the early 20th century, a portion of the building housed a post office and library. By 1921, the building had been converted to a grocery store on the ground floor and a three-bedroom apartment above. The building has been abandoned since around 1990.
