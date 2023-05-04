WOONSOCKET – The former Bocce Club Restaurant will soon be turned into new residential dwelling units after city planners pushed it to the next stage this week.
The Planning Board on Tuesday approved a preliminary plan to subdivide the property into 12 parcels by a 4-0 vote, with Chairperson Kenneth Kirkland recusing himself, finding that it satisfies standards. One parcel would see an existing home maintained, and 11 new units would also be built.
Jose Gaspar, owner of the former Bocce Club, is subdividing the existing parcel, which covers more than 1.6 acres at 226 St. Louis Ave. The project will include demolishing the former Bocce Club Restaurant. In addition to the 12 parcels with homes, there is also a smaller, non-buildable parcel that is being subdivided and merged with an existing lot.
The Bocce Club Restaurant closed last summer after the Gaspars made the decision to retire from the restaurant.
Mary Tavernier was the restaurant’s original owner, first serving roasted chicken with pasta, salad and french fries out of her parents’ home on St. Louis Avenue.
The Gaspars said that with declining health and advancing age, coming back after vacation just became something they couldn’t fathom.
“While the plan has been in place for months, the final decision was not without its share of doubts, tears, hesitation and regret,” they said last July.
The restaurant and banquet hall off of Diamond Hill Road was a gathering spot for city residents for more than 70 years.
According the board Tuesday, the proposal is simple in nature, as the restaurant is in a mixed use commercial and residential zone on St. Agnes and St. Louis Avenue. The Planning Board approved a conceptual master plan in March.
Planning Director Mike Debroisse on Tuesday wished Gaspar good luck with his retirement project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.