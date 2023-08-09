CENTRAL FALLS/PAWTUCKET – Where else might one find a can of beans, hair extensions, a DVD copy of “Ocean’s 13,” and a lottery ticket all in one place?
From corner to corner along local city streets, the bodegas of Pawtucket and Central Falls are as different as they are similar, their unpredictability part of what makes them unique to the neighborhoods they’re in and the people who shop there.
Bodegas, (loosely translated as “markets”), are often centers of culture and neighborhood communication, a place to grab a few groceries and catch up on what happened last night.
For Yasira Velasco of Esperanza Convenience Store LLC at 791 Broad Street in Central Falls, bodegas are so important because many people don’t have cars to get to bigger stores and they can often find foods from their country of origin here. Her most frequently sold items are beans from countries such as El Salvador and Mexico.
The store also sells snacks from around the world, imported cookies, and condiments such as sazon and sofrito for extra flavor.
Because of the nature of such mini markets, people will often make odd requests. Velasco has had customers who were looking for native fruits they thought were sold in the U.S.
“Sometimes they can get a frozen version of the fruit that we might carry from the manufacturing company,” she said.
What Velasco said she likes most about working at a bodega is communicating and sharing with people of Hispanic origin who feel comfortable asking her questions, especially if they are new to the country.
“We list all product names in English and Spanish for them to understand,” she said.
As far as downsides to working at a bodega, she said they mainly stem from not always knowing who will come through the door.
“You run the risk of someone aggressive coming in and some people without money think we can just give them money freely to maintain their drug habit,” she said. “You’re not sure of who is coming in; not everyone has good intentions.”
Regardless, Velasco said she feels that there should be a store in every neighborhood to cater to the needs of residents looking for that one ingredient they need.
“I also like that you identify with people from Latin America who you can also have certain concessions with, like, if they are short 25 cents for something, we can let it go or have them bring it another time,” she said.
Isaac Amponsah is the owner of Ama’s Variety at 957 Main St. in Pawtucket, previously working alongside his late wife, Ama Amponsah, before she died. Ama was a sort of mother figure known as the “guardian of Main Street” for decades after they opened in April of 1988.
Amponsah says he’s not sure about the term bodega, but similar to similar stores, the success of their 1,700-square-foot corner market relies heavily on its grocery items and the variety of what they sell.
“We sell everything the government says we can sell,” he said, laughing, adding that they’re very careful about what’s coming in to avoid running afoul of the law.
One can transfer money or play the lottery, buy groceries or pick up novelty items such as incense or anointing oil. “Just general things everybody buys every day,” said Amponsah.
One of the biggest challenges for these types of stores has been the drop-off in cigarette sales in recent years, he added. They were at one time going through 200-300 cartons of them per week, he said, but that’s down to “barely 30.”
Rosa Turcios of El Salvador Bakery, 525 Dexter St. in Central Falls said bodegas are a great alternative for those who walk or take public transportation to get what they need when they need it.
“Everything is close by and there is a little of everything available to them,” she said.
Turcios has owned the bakery for 10 years and said she enjoys everything that has to do with serving customers.
“We open at 5 a.m., which is important for those who rise early so they can get a warm coffee with a piece of bread. It’s a routine for them every day as it is for us. We get sandwiches prepared at the same time every day,” Turcios said.
The most difficult aspect for Turcios, she said, is maintaining employees because many stop coming to work.
“I would prefer to have a steady group of staff that people recognize,” she said.
For those of every culture, Turcios encourages them to stop in and “try products from our country. We may have just what they need,” she said.
Sahab Alattar manages R.I. Market on Broad Street in Pawtucket and said he enjoys helping people find what they are looking for. He said he is most busy at the beginning of the month when everyone gets their SNAP or SSI benefits to spend on food items.
Tony’s Meat Market at 135 Washington St. in Central Falls also carries many products from Central and South America that manager Soani Delgado says are available at a better price than elsewhere.
“We give service to our community and interact with different nationalities to help people obtain what they need,” she said.
Delgado says customers are able to give feedback on products, and have an easier time exchanging an item they no longer want than they would at a larger store. Items that sell most at Tony’s Meat Market include Mexican avocados, tortillas, elotes, tomatoes, and chorizo.
The store doesn’t sell tobacco products or any lottery tickets.
“We’ve gotten good feedback from customers of the service they receive,” Delgado said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.