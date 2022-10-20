WOONSOCKET/NORTH SMITHFIELD – Woonsocket is receiving $551,250 to purchase 63 body-worn cameras for police officers, while North Smithfield will receive $207,500 to purchase 22 cameras as a part of a grant program announced last week.

The awards are part of $16 million in grants given to 42 departments in Rhode Island to bring 1,773 body-worn cameras across the state.

