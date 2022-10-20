WOONSOCKET/NORTH SMITHFIELD – Woonsocket is receiving $551,250 to purchase 63 body-worn cameras for police officers, while North Smithfield will receive $207,500 to purchase 22 cameras as a part of a grant program announced last week.
The awards are part of $16 million in grants given to 42 departments in Rhode Island to bring 1,773 body-worn cameras across the state.
“It’s going to add more transparency to the way we do business,” said Chief Thomas Oates of the Woonsocket Police Department. Oates added that since technology has improved, it has been proven that having body cameras in the field makes it better for both sides when it comes to evidence.
“There’s a lot to it, but it’s a great thing that we probably wouldn’t be able to afford with local funding,” he added, saying the funding will include the cameras and the equipment to retrieve the video and put it into storage for evidence.
Last year, Gov. Dan McKee signed legislation creating the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program to equip every frontline police officer with body-worn cameras. The attorney general’s office and Department of Public Safety, in consultation with the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, were tasked with implementing the program, including drafting rules and regulations to create statewide policy and eventually administer funding for departments to deploy body-worn cameras to officers. Last December, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation secured a $1.5 million Department of Justice grant to supplement state funding for the program.
North Smithfield Police Chief Tim Lafferty could not be reached for comment.
Smithfield is the only Rhode Island community not participating in the program.
All funding is to be used to operate body-worn cameras over a 5-year period and awarded funds will only be distributed on a reimbursement basis, safeguarding taxpayer dollars.
“Today is a good day for all Rhode Islanders, as we equip front-line police officers across the state with a helpful tool that will benefit them and the public by assisting critical fact finding and building community trust,” said Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha.
“In an increasingly technological age, where judges, juries and the public expect to see the evidence on which they are to make decisions and render judgments, making body-worn cameras broadly available makes perfect sense. With today’s funding announcement, we have removed a substantial monetary barrier for many municipalities that continuously juggle critical priorities. This has been a collective effort, and I am grateful to everyone, including leaders in the General Assembly, the governor, members of law enforcement, and our Congressional Delegation who have made today possible,” he added.
Under the Statewide Body-Worn Camera law, police departments receiving funds through the Program must certify that they have adopted the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Policy issued by the Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Public Safety before any awarded grant funds will be disbursed. This important requirement ensures that police departments statewide adopt model policies that protect constitutional rights, document critical interactions between law enforcement and members of the public, promote transparency, and build public trust in government.
