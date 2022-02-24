SCITUATE – Scituate’s top spellers went 14 nail-biting rounds last Wednesday, Feb. 16, with 12-year-old 7th-grader Richard Bond of Scituate Middle School coming out on top.
Bond and runner-up Charlotte Belleville, an 8th-grader at SMS, went head-to-head for five rounds, with Belleville attempting the championship word three times before Bond correctly spelled ceramics for the win.
Going by spelling bee rules created by Scripps National Spelling Bee, all spellers but one must be eliminated before the final speller must correctly spell the championship word. If not spelled correctly, the two top spellers continue until the competition misspells a word, then are given the championship word.
Originally a 12-speller competition, the bee was down to four spellers by the sixth round. Three of the four spellers were eliminated, including 5th-grader Miles Kofran who added an “e” after the “I” in mosquito, 5th-grader Martin O’Neill who left out the “e” in romaine, and Bond, who confused the phonetics in repercussion.
In the seventh round, Belleville misspelled the championship word vulpine, exchanging an “o” for the “u.”
All three knocked-out spellers returned for the eighth round, yet Kofran and O’Neill were knocked out again when Kofron left out an “e” in seethe and O’Neill incorrectly spelled phonics.
Down to Belleville and Bond in the ninth round, Bond incorrectly spelled affectionately, putting the “e” after the “l.”
Belleville then misspelled her second championship word allergenic with an “i” in place of the second “e.”
Returning for the 11th round, Bond mistook an “a” for the first “i” in petrifying.
Belleville returned for her third championship word in the 12th round, putting the “c” just after the “j” in adjective. In round 13, Belleville got lost in the magic of the word abracadabra, missing the fourth “a” putting the “d” and “b” back-to-back.
Bond secured the win in the 14th round, correctly spelling ceramics.
Bond said he enjoys reading science fiction novels, and admitted he did not study for the bee. He said he enjoys writing and is excited to move on to the state bee.
His mother, Caitlin Stallbaum, said she is proud of her son, adding that he’s done well in spelling bees since the fourth grade.
Other notable spellers included Gabriella DeRosa, a 6th-grader at SMS, who was knocked out in the fifth round for misspelling obsolete with an “i” instead of a second “e.”
DeRosa successfully spelled noggin and domino before stumbling on the words eggcorn and whirlybird. Clearly confused, DeRosa asked for the words used in a sentence and definition before correctly sounding them out.
An audience member could be heard saying, “what the heck is an eggcorn?” after DeRosa correctly spelled the word.
Second and third runner-ups O’Neill and Kofron did well up until the sixth round. Kofron correctly spelled drizzle, freight, tabulate and ornament, while O’Neill spelled toddler, trivia, alpha and fructose.
Other spellers in the 2022 Scituate Spelling Bee included:
Danny Saccussi, grade 4 at Hope Elementary School,
Jaxson Menard, grade 4 at North Scituate Elementary School
Asher Gibb, grade 4, and James Rollins, grade 5, of Clayville Elementary
And Keyliah Casasola, grade 8, Telia Lewis, grade 6, and Tyler North, grade 7, all of Scituate Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.