WOONSOCKET – The demolition of the old Bonin Spinning Co. mill at 1265 Mendon Road is nearly complete, a representative for the developer said this week, a project that will make way for future commercial development here.
Peter Dufresne, registered manager for the property, told The Breeze that the plan is to preserve and fix up the two buildings that will remain on the property, one measuring about 1,200 square feet and one measuring between 9,000 and 14,000 square feet, and converting them into commercial space.
“Down the road,” he said, there would be development of new construction commercial buildings, but there’s “nothing that’s been set in stone yet” on those plans.
Long an eyesore and a source of police calls due to vandalism and other suspect activity, the Bonin Mill is located behind Dollar General near Cass Avenue and across from the Good Shepherd Catholic Regional School. Previously owned by Leo Beaudoin Jr., it was purchased at tax sale in 2017.
