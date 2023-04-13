CUMBERLAND – As Mayor Jeff Mutter describes it, he is often left with little recourse when an executive staff member slides their resignation letter across the desk to him, tightly constrained in his ability to retain them.
A series of changes to the town’s employee handbook provides a package of tools needed to better retain valuable employees and the institutional knowledge they bring, says Mutter.
The item proving the hottest topic among leaders is a new incentive bonus of up to 5 percent of an executive staff member’s base wage to be distributed using criteria such as the staff member’s evaluation, their success or failure meeting goals and objectives, etc., extraordinary service, and other criteria as may be determined by the mayor.
“The mayor’s decision regarding the distribution of monies shall be final and there shall be no appeals by employees of the mayor’s decision,” states the ordinance revising the handbook approved by the Town Council on April 5. “Incentive pay may be granted from year to year and is not a guaranteed wage. The mayor shall not distribute more compensation than is appropriated.”
Mutter said some changes were made after he became mayor in 2019, describing the situation since the start of the pandemic as one where department heads are constantly being courted to go elsewhere and offered more to do so.
“It’s almost become a situation of free agency,” he said, and these tools get the town into the mix in retaining those employees.
Mutter said they can’t make everyone as happy as they’d like to, but they can try, and this is a step toward that.
Councilor Scott Schmitt told the council that his ordinance subcommittee forwarded a positive 2-0 recommendation on the changes, with Jim Metivier the other councilor present.
At the April 5 meeting, the council voted 6-1 in favor of the changes, with Councilor Peter Bradley opposed.
The performance-based pay increases will need to be budgeted by the Town Council, and much of the discussion at the April 5 meeting was on how the process will play out. Mutter said it will be up to the council to approve the funding for the increases, and it will be up to members how much that will be capped at.
Mutter said the total in theory could be spread among the entire executive staff or given in larger lump sums to a smaller segment of the staff. If the pay range needed to be raised, he would come to the council about that.
Councilor Bob Shaw asked what happens if all employees reach their incentive goals and there’s not enough money to pay them all, saying it seems to make more sense to allot the full 5 percent available in case that happens instead of 3 percent or another lower number. He asked if the line item is effectively dictating how much employees are going to receive.
Mutter said this is simply a matter of no individual getting more than 5 percent of their base salary, and it’s up to management how to divvy it up with the total available. Instead of straight longevity, he said, this ties the pay to performance and evaluations.
Council President Mike Kinch asked about whether this program will create conflict within the staff, and Mutter responded that such a situation already exists to an extent. He said it’s a constant struggle with existing pay ranges and tensions those create, and it’s difficult to put numbers on all positions. There are times when a “somewhat uncomfortable conversation” needs to take place, he said, but the employee and situation are usually in a better place after that happens.
Some changes to the handbook reflect basic housekeeping, while others, such as reimbursing for educational expenses, coincide with what was negotiated in employee contracts. Another change on executive staff gives them five days of paid sick time in case they’re forced to quarantine, kept separate from the traditional sick bank. This is for those who have tested positive for sickness but felt well, and those days now don’t impact their overall paid time off.
Some of the changes made in 2019 were an overreaction, said Mutter, including in response to some of the severances paid. With employees effectively losing paid time off if they didn’t use it, that led to a situation where later in the year, staff needed to use their time or lose it, meaning a lot of people were taking time off.
Mutter also thanked the council for previously stepping up and increasing pay ranges within salary ordinances to retain and attract employees, saying that was a piece of this effort.
