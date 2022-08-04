WOONSOCKET – It’s Boobification’s second annual Mental Health Day, and Trisha Parenteau has items scattered all over her house as she prepares for the Aug. 7 event.
As she’s had a whole year to plan the day, rather than just four months like last year’s, Parenteau adds that there will be a lot of amazing items to be given away on a day dedicated to those who deserve to be celebrated.
Boobification was started in 2015 by Parenteau in the hoped that she could help breast cancer survivors “cover their scars and heal the mind through the art of the tattoo.” Boobification has two tattoo artists that have worked with scar coverage. They are located at 35 Carnation St. in Woonsocket.
The day will be filled with music, vendors, and fun activities for survivors, children, and veterans. Also at the event will include a string of demonstrations and performances.
Survivors of breast cancer will get a chance to be pampered. There will be multiple services including hair and makeup, massage therapy, nails, and even acupuncture. Friends of survivors and veterans are welcome to be pampered for a small fee.
Boobification will also be giving out 150 drawstring bags with school supplies to the first 150 children, bags for survivors and their husbands, comfort bags for women who are in stage four of their breast cancer battle, and 90 bags for police and correctional officers and veterans.
There are two ways to enter to win the gift baskets at this event, each valued at $150; either purchase a $5 ticket or bring in items such as canned goods or new clothing for children. The raffle baskets come from two local organizations, New Beginnings and The Rotary Club of Woonsocket.
Sponsors of the event include; Woonsocket Rotary Club, Fatima Deizel Realtor, Joshua Rogers In Memory of Lixander Montalvo, Power Painting Plus Corp, Ultimate Rayz Tanning Salon, Dan’s Martial Arts Center, Brien Law Group, Coastal1, Coldwell Bank & Realty, American Legion Post 85, The Art Den, Loverly Photography, Beautiful Ink Tattoo & Permanent Makeup, Makeup by Jenn, Angela Maione Beauty, Tim Sullivan Acoustic Show, Inspired By Moments Photography, Mama Dukes Entertainment, AcupunKture Whimsical Wellness Boutique, Polished by Sarah Rose, Sellers Squad, Senior Chief Scott DeCoste memorial scholarship, Harbor One Bank, Kinney Azalea Garden, Kafin Oil Co, and Job Lot Park Ave.
The event takes place at the American Legion Post 85, 870 River St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.