CUMBERLAND – Books are so popular at the Friends Bookstore in the Cumberland Library that the group’s president says they can’t keep titles on the shelves for too long.
As a result, the Friends of the Cumberland Public Library group is looking for donations of books in good condition to restock their bookstore.
Revenue from book sales, plus memberships, are their primary sources of income, allowing the group to fund museum passes, support numerous programs, and contribute to many projects that aren’t in the current library budget.
“Our library is one of the best,” said Friends of the Library President Nancy Chaput. “With your help we can keep it that way.”
In the bookstore’s latest “Monastery Reader” newsletter sent out last week, Chaput told readers that March marks 15 years of the Friends Bookstore being open, a surprising milestone for them. She said they thought when they first opened that electronic books would put them out of business sooner than later.
“All the volunteers thought we’d be going down with the ship,” she wrote. “Well, we were wrong, and with a vengeance. Business is booming, and people still love to read a real book.”
If someone has a large stockpile of books to donate, volunteers can arrange a pick-up.
Chaput told The Breeze that donations have remained steady, “but our sales are so heavy, we’re having a hard time keeping up.” They’ve been using a space on the third floor to store extra books.
“Our popular books are practically depleted,” said Chaput. “Last Saturday we had our highest sales ever, $700 in four hours. That’s basically 700 books.”
She said the Friends Bookstore is highly organized, and they are very proud of this community resource.
Because of strong sales, they rely entirely on donations, she added, urging people to think of the store when they have extra books or puzzles.
“Our donations are very generous, but because we price so low, we sell fast and in quantity,” she said.
She thanked members for their loyalty, saying their partnership is helping the library adapt in changing times.
The bookstore is located at 1464 Diamond Hill Road, in the Hayden Center to the rear of the library. Store hours are Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Residents can also donate books in the main library anytime they’re open.
Organization of books goes across multiple floors, with each volunteer responsible for a different aspect of the bookstore, from the children’s section to the literature section. There’s even a “steamy novel” section.
Really, says Chaput, it’s like having a library within a library, all to support the main library.
Novels are no older than 2008, and next year that year will move to 2009. New books are the only ones that are $2 instead of $1, said Chaput.
She said they’ve thought about raising the price to $1.25 per book to slow the rate of purchases, but that really doesn’t fit their goals or mission of who they are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.