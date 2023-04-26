Staff at BankRI Lincoln hold the donations. From left, are Linda Scott-Garceau, teller supervisor; Nancy Choquette, senior personal banking representative; Ani Martirosyan, teller; and Lucy De La Cruz, teller.
Staff at BankRI Lincoln hold the donations. From left, are Linda Scott-Garceau, teller supervisor; Nancy Choquette, senior personal banking representative; Ani Martirosyan, teller; and Lucy De La Cruz, teller.
PAWTUCKET – This year’s children’s book drive, held by BankRI during the month of March, saw a record number of donations to benefit Pawtucket’s Books Are Wings organization.
A total of 9,916 books were collected at the 20 BankRI locations and purchased through Books Are Wings’ online Amazon wish list.
Three BankRI branches set new records with their individual collections: the Lincoln branch collected 2,311 books, while the East Providence and Wakefield branches collected 1,649 and 1,230 books.
Other bank branches also finished strong, with Smithfield seeing 385 books, Pawtucket taking in 227 books, and Woonsocket collecting 162 books. Books Are Wings will be sorting through and preparing the books for distribution to local children who participate in their programming.
Each year, Books Are Wings distributes more than 62,000 free books to school children as well as those that participate in their community programs.
“This is one of the largest annual drives held on our behalf. To have this year’s drive generate more books than ever before is simply amazing – the need is absolutely there,” said Jennifer Smith, executive director of Books Are Wings.
Smith said the BankRI book drive is one of the largest drives held on behalf of Books Are Wings, which will now allow the organization to reach more children with books for their home libraries, she said.
“It takes a village to be able to offer the programs we do; fortunately, we have a great partnership with Bank of R.I. and their customers. We really can’t thank everyone enough for their kindness,” Smith said.
BankRI president and CEO Will Tsonos said he’s in awe of the collaboration that made the book drive possible.
“It’s incredible to see our community, our customers and staff, rally together around a cause as vital as helping children have access to books,” he said. “The work of Books Are Wings is so important, particularly their focus on keeping our youth actively reading during the summer months to combat learning loss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.