LINCOLN – Though the abundance of rain has helped the cause, Ken Booth of the Lincoln Water Commission says residents complying with the water restrictions has also benefited the town’s water supply.
On July 1, the Lincoln Water Commission implemented a mandatory odd-even outdoor water restriction to conserve town water.
This restriction states that people with even-numbered addresses are only allowed to use water outdoors on even numbered calendar days, and those with odd numbered addresses are only allowed to use water outdoors on odd numbered days.
So far, Booth said the water restriction has been followed, and the Water Commission is seeing the desired impact of less water used daily.
“We’re seeing reduced pumpage into the system, which shows people are following it. That combined with the rain has resulted in the lowest pumpage rates in three years during this time period,” he said.
He emphasized that it is crucial that the water restrictions are strictly adhered to, just in case of a period of hot weather with no precipitation.
To make sure every resident is well informed on the water restrictions, the Water Commission is focused on educating the public about the restriction itself and why it’s important.
The Water Commission is spreading the word in a variety of ways, including through the mail with bills.
Booth said he also wants to make small campaign-style yard signs to put at various locations around town reminding people of the restrictions.
If a water commissioner sees an issue or a household not complying while monitoring, they will leave a notice.
“So far, any notices we’ve issued are just people not aware of the restrictions, or people who maybe forgot to turn sprinklers off, things like that,” he said.
Booth advises anyone with an automatic sprinkler or watering system to program it accordingly; he described learning about one’s sprinkler system as part of “the educational process.”
The Water Commission is working on establishing a formal program for those who continuously fail to comply.“Everyone will be dealt with the same way. If you’re violating, you’re violating. I don’t care who it is,” he said.
While things are looking good now, Booth said he’s still concerned about what might happen if Rhode Island gets hit with a series of days that are sunny and 90 degrees or hotter.
In an emergency, Booth said that a reverse 911 system may be activated, and a message would instantly go to residents informing them of, say, a total outdoor water ban until the system stabilizes.
“I don’t think we’ll need to resort to that, but it’s nice that we have that capability,” he said.
Booth said even though water conservation and the water restrictions will have a positive impact as a whole, the Water Commission’s revenue will be affected. For this reason, Lincoln residents may see an increase in water rates.
“We haven’t raised our water rates in around eight years. We get our water supply from Providence and in that time, they’ve raised their rates four or five times. Their rate increases have eaten out of our revenue and we haven’t been able to put aside as much money as we’d like to for capital improvements,” he said.
Booth said last September that there will be a public hearing regarding a potential new rate structure, but for now, the commission is focused on enforcing the water restriction through the end of September.
“We’re happy with what we’ve seen thus far,” he said. “We need residents to continue to comply so we can ensure the system is viable and running at peak efficiency.”
