FOSTER – Borders Farm invites the community to spend every third Sunday of the month there for a variety of free, fun events through October.
Borders Farm secretary Helen Hardy said former owner Charles Borders was determined to prevent his farm, located at 31 North Road in Foster, from becoming a housing development. He worked diligently to create a non-profit for the property, which continues to run family events in his memory.
The next event on July 16 will begin with a morning stretch at the garden at 10 a.m., and continue with family fun at 11 a.m., including croquet, cornhole, badminton, checkers, cards, dominoes, and other activities.
From noon to 2 p.m., there will be activities for children of all ages, featuring Moth Mimicry and Crazy Caterpillar. Both will offer simple origami and caterpillar crafts. Everyone can explore nature’s adaptions through 15-minute field trips, Hardy said, which are held during the day.
Later, the Urban Sketchers will go “rural for this day” and will be setting up easels to create art with the farm landscape as the subject.
Tours of the historic Phillips Farmhouse are offered from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on a limited basis.
For musicians, there will be a chance to jam between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
“So, bring your fiddle, mandolin, guitar, banjo, dulcimer, or any other instrument and as many friends as you can muster and join in,” Hardy said.
The walking paths at the farm are in good condition, and Hardy said the public is invited to check them out. She said birders will enjoy a 20-minute walk on the farm to see several varieties of birds, including the gray catbird, house finch, red-winged blackbird, American robin, song sparrow, chipping sparrow, American goldfinch, purple finch, eastern wood pewee, red-eyed vireo, chestnut-sided warbler, yellow warbler, blue-gray gnatcatcher, Baltimore oriole, eastern towhee, American redstart, and eastern bluebird.
“Volunteers have built walkways across a couple of the wet places to make walking easier,” she said.
Maps and more information on events are available on the Borders Farm Facebook page.
Hardy said to bring a chair or blanket and a picnic lunch and plan to spend the day at the farm. The event will be canceled for rain, she said. Well-behaved leashed dogs, especially those that like children, are welcome, she said.
Hardy said attendees should take notice of the new Borders sign in the front of the Phillips Farmhouse and Food Bank Garden thanks to a donation from Deana Thomas.
Hardy said Borders Farms loves suggestions and corrections and can be contacted by email at bordersfarm@gmail.com.
