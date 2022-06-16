WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket School Committee and City Council held a joint meeting on Monday to discuss the city’s contribution to the Education Department’s budget in the coming fiscal years.
Director of Administration and Finance Brad Peryea told the council that they were seeking a 4-percent increase in the city’s contribution to make up for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money that will be ending by FY25.
“I know that’s an aspirational reach,” Peryea said, opening the floor by saying that he just “wanted to get the conversation started.” In FY25 contract negotiations will take place, he said, and the department will be left negotiating a contract with down revenue.
Peryea added that state aid dropped $50,000 this year due to lowered enrollment.
“This is going to be a countrywide problem depending on how much money a district received and how they appropriated it out,” Peryea said.
City Council President Daniel Gendron responded to their request with an offer of increasing their aid $100,000 from the current contribution level.
“Like you and your expected FY25 issues you’re going to hit, we’re hitting some of those in FY23,” Gendron explained, including a new police contract, fire and municipal contracts that will be in negotiations.
“Like you, a large portion of our budget is payroll, so we’re up against that type of hurdle this year like you’re going to be facing in ‘25,” Gendron said.
Representatives from the School Committee and Education Department made it clear that they’re going to make the budget work with whatever money they have at their disposal.
“That’s what I’m here to do, take the funding that’s made available to me and make the most appropriate moves,” Peryea said.
“We’re going to work with whatever we get. If at the end of the day we have to make cuts, because that’s where we are, we are not going to show red numbers, that is not going to happen,” School Committee Chairman Paul Bourget told the council.
The meeting also discussed what was once a $150 million project with the state to fund the reconstruction of elementary schools in Woonsocket. The model for the project was a total of $141 million coming from the state, with a small percentage to be bonded at the local level. The WED was willing to allocate $9 million from their ESSER III funds to cover the local contribution.
Peryea told the council that the state dropped their contribution down to $100 million, which was “a pretty big swing as far as funding goes.”
“No decisions were made at any level, because what are we doing?” Peryea said.
Bourget said that when they met with officials at the state level, there “was a complete disconnect and it didn’t make any sense.”
There will be School Committee and subcommittee meetings held through the summer to discuss the possibilities and limits for the project less $50 million.
