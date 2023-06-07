A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two years ago, 20-year-old chemical engineering major William “Billy” Bourke picked up an oar for the first time. Now, he’s headed to Chengdu in China to row for team USA at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games.
Bourke, a North Providence native, was a runner in high school. He said he was on the cross-country team and would run half marathons and marathons in his free time. After a knee surgery left him unable to run at the speed and distance he could previously, Bourke turned to rowing.
“I needed a lower impact sport, but I never even thought of rowing,” he said. “I saw the crew team on my second day at URI at an opening day event … I was like, ‘what the heck I’ll give it a shot,’ and the rest is history.”
Though it wasn’t necessarily love at first paddle, Bourke told The Breeze he’s since grown enamored with rowing.
“It’s nice to have a brotherhood of friends and athletes that you can compete with, bond with and grow with. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever experienced … I’m thankful to have that camaraderie,” he said.
It wasn’t long before Bourke decided to commit 100 percent to rowing, and next year as a junior, he will be captain of the URI crew team.
Bourke said his coach noticed his dedication and skill and recommended him for the FISU World University Games USA National team.
“People from FISU happened to see me competing at this pretty important regatta, and we ended up winning that race. A week later, they told me I had made the national team,” he said.
The FISU World University Games are comparable to a collegiate version of the Olympics. There are summer games and winter games where college athletes from more than 150 countries come together to represent their country and compete in their sport. There are multiple sports and different events within the sports, just like at the Olympics.
“There’s no ceiling to who will be there,” said Bourke. “There will be world champions and Olympians, and as long as they’re enrolled in university, they can compete.”
Bourke’s summer is shaping up to be a busy one. He will head to Oklahoma for training before going to Ohio to compete in the 2023 USRowing Summer Nationals Championships. Then, Bourke will travel to Chengdu, China for the start of the FISU games on July 28.
“I’m so happy to be going to China to compete; it’s really a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Bourke said. “There will be trophies and medals, but even if I come in dead last, I’m honestly just excited and grateful to have this experience… I’m kind of waiting to wake up from this dream.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.