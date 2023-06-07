Billy Bourke

Billy Bourke, URI student and North Providence native who is competing at the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two years ago, 20-year-old chemical engineering major William “Billy” Bourke picked up an oar for the first time. Now, he’s headed to Chengdu in China to row for team USA at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games.

Bourke, a North Providence native, was a runner in high school. He said he was on the cross-country team and would run half marathons and marathons in his free time. After a knee surgery left him unable to run at the speed and distance he could previously, Bourke turned to rowing.

