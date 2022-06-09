GLOCESTER – Both Abigael Bousquet and Alyssa Perretta will attend Ivy League universities after reaching the top two positions in the Ponaganset High School Class of 2022.
Valedictorian Abigael Bousquet, daughter of Nick and Kate Bousquet, will attend Brown University in the fall to study engineering with a focus on either mechanical or biomedical engineering.
Bousquet, 18 of Foster, said up until recently, she planned on studying music, and completed the Music Performance and Education Career and Technical Education pathway at the high school. She said she decided to branch away from music, though it will always be a passion, once playing the flute became more work than fun.
She said her music career became too stressful around February 2020 when preparing for two concerts at the same time.
“Music will always be in my life, it just became more stressful than fun,” she said.
Bousquet was a member of the Rhode Island Youth Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra, and likes to sew clothing and bags as a hobby (and will be sewing her dress for graduation.) Bousquet was also in the Programming Club with Skills USA where she competed in a solo coding competition.
She said her coding skills led her to pursue an engineering degree in college. Bousquet’s father is a computer science teacher at a high school, so besides getting help and support from him, she said there is something about writing code that she likes.
She said her parents and brothers were a great support system, as well as all her friends at PHS.
“It’s really fun to come home and show him a program I made. My friends were always super supportive, too,” she said.
She said her favorite memory at PHS is playing a “massive” game of Uno with her bandmates on a trip to Virginia before COVID shut down going on trips. For Bousquet, COVID was okay, though she did not like being home in her room for so long.
“It made me less grade-obsessed. Going into this year, in person, was great. I was able to enjoy school more and stress less about grades. It was refreshing that things are going back to normal,” she said.
Bousquet was in the Rhode Island, National Technical and National Honor Societies, and won the Aspirations in Computers Award from the National Center for Women in Technology.
Neither Bousquet nor Peretta said they were competitive in school, and rather focused on their grades.
“I simply cared way too much about school for the most part. It wasn’t really a goal (to be valedictorian,) it just happened,” Bousquet said.
Salutatorian Alyssa Perretta, daughter of Micheal and Kerri Perretta, will attend Yale University to study cognitive sciences on a pre-medicine track in the fall. Perretta is considering a Spanish minor, as well. She said she is excited to start a new chapter of her life.
Perretta, 18 of Glocester, said earning the number two slot at PHS was unexpected as she was more focused on getting to college. While at PHS, Perretta took honors-level classes and played on the soccer team for all four years, as well as in an intramural soccer club.
“It was more so about achieving my goals here than my ranking,” Perretta said.
Perretta is a member of the Rhode Island, Spanish and National Honor Societies. She also completed the Biomedicine Career and Technical Education pathway at PHS. She earned the All-Academic Soccer award and a varsity letter.
Perretta said she knew she wanted to be a doctor since taking an introduction to health and biomedicine in the eighth grade. While she originally thought she would go into medicine, Perretta said she’s recently felt more drawn to psychology.
“Honestly, as long as I could remember I knew I wanted to help people,” Perretta said.
Her parents were a driving factor to do well in school, and she said after hybrid learning in 2020 she learned how to better balance school work with her social life and her job at Wright’s Farm.
“I’m really grateful for everyone here. PHS helped me figure myself out, I really like the environment here. We’re inclusive. It’s not a lie, it’s true,” she said.
Perretta said for her, hybrid learning from home meant spending the majority of her day doing school work and being self-reliant.
“It was tough. I was honestly studying all day. The school work was not that bad,” Perretta said.
Returning to school full-time her junior year was a relief, and Perretta said she is glad she was able to spend senior year with her friends and classmates. She said she will cherish the friendships she’s made at PHS, and the camaraderie in the hallways.
