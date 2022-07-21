SMITHFIELD – First term Town Council member Angelica Bovis has announced her candidacy for re-election.

“It has been a great privilege and honor to serve the residents of the Town of Smithfield during the last two years. If re-elected to the Town Council I will continue to advocate on behalf of the taxpayers to responsibly expand the Town’s commercial tax base while at the same time work on initiatives that preserve the historical and rural character of Smithfield,” she said in a news release.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.