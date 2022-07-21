SMITHFIELD – First term Town Council member Angelica Bovis has announced her candidacy for re-election.
“It has been a great privilege and honor to serve the residents of the Town of Smithfield during the last two years. If re-elected to the Town Council I will continue to advocate on behalf of the taxpayers to responsibly expand the Town’s commercial tax base while at the same time work on initiatives that preserve the historical and rural character of Smithfield,” she said in a news release.
Bovis is a lifelong resident of Smithfield and graduate of the Smithfield public school system. She is a liaison to the Land Trust, Capital Committee and Camp Shepard Committee.
Bovis said that Smithfield trail systems have seen a dramatic increase in use and residents are more cognizant of recreational amenities. She said it is a priority to keep recreation safe and accessible, to create new recreational opportunities, and she plans to work with students and small business to implement collaborative programs for recreation.
Bovis served with the Capital Committee and worked closely with the town manager and department directors to address the town’s aging infrastructure, she said in the release. Some infrastructure projects in the works are the renovation of the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center, the rebuild of the Boyle Athletic Complex, and a new fire station at the Routes 116 and 7 corridor.
“It is important that with the progression of technology and infrastructure that open space is still maintained for future generations to enjoy” Bovis said.
“I look forward to continuing the progress that was made during the last two years and humbly ask for your support on November 8, 2022 so our Town can continue to thrive and move in a positive direction.”
